New And Evolved Honda CBR150R Unveiled In Thailand

For 2019, the CBR150R gets revised fairing and LED headlamps, taller windshield and more recessed fuel tank.

The frame has been updated for more strength while front forks now get preload adjustment.

In Thailand, it is priced on par with the Yamaha R15 V3.0.

Honda has unveiled the 2019 edition of the CBR150 in Thailand. The new bike gets added features and updates to the bodywork, frame, motor. For starters, the updated frame is narrower for better aerodynamic efficiency. It does away with the twin ducts on top of the headlamp for a cleaner look. The twin LED headlamps also have been revised and are slimmer than before. Like the headlamps, the tail lamp and turn indicators are LED units. Other changes come in the form of a revised 12-litre fuel tank that gets deeper knee recesses and a taller windscreen to allow you to tuck in better. Its digital instrument console gets a comprehensive readout and displays engine temperature, gear position and fuel economy. While hazard lamps are standard, new updates come in the form of flashing indicators when the brakes are suddenly applied. This is to warn other road users of your hard braking manoeuvre, a feature seen in high-end cars.

The CBR150R’s 149cc liquid-cooled DOHC single cylinder motor has been heavily revised for refinement and rideability. Its dual camshaft’s position have been revised to accommodate the spark plug in the middle of the combustion chamber. A new crankshaft increases stroke, which should offer better low to mid-range torque. Also, the piston now gets Molybdenum coating for reduced friction. With these updates, the motor makes 17.1PS and 14.4Nm of torque. In comparison, the Yamaha R15 V3.0 makes 19.3PS and 14.7 Nm of torque.

On the underpinnings side, Honda claims the diamond type frame is stronger and lighter now. The riding position is sportier now while the low seat height should make it accessible to more riders. It gets a sharp 25-degree rake and 91mm of trail for quicker steering. The 1309mm wheelbase is shorter than the Yamaha R15 V3.0 and should make the Honda an extremely flickable bike.

The new CBR150R is also the only production-spec 150cc bike on sale currently to get preload-adjustable front forks. The linked-type monoshock is preload-adjustable up to 5 steps. It gets 17-inch alloy wheels with 100 / 80-17M front and 130 / 70-17M rear tyres. Braking is via 276mm front and 220mm rear discs. Honda will offer the CBR150 in Thailand in a non-ABS variant and a dual-channel ABS-equipped one.

Honda has priced the CB150R in Thailand at Rs 2 lakh for the non-ABS variant and Rs 2.15 lakh for the dual-channel ABS variant, both prices on par with the Yamaha R15 sold there. If Honda were to launch the bike in India, it would compete with the Yamaha R15 V3.0 which retails for Rs 1.41 lakh here. However, for the CBR150R to be competitive here, it will have to be priced lower than the more powerful R15 V3.0. Given the fact that Honda India had discontinued the CBR150R in 2017 and didn’t launch the previous generation bike here, the chances of the new bike landing on our shores is very slim.

Source: zigwheels.com