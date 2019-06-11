MV Agusta F3 800 RC Launched In India

The MV Agusta F3 800 RC gets the Agusta RC livery.

It also comes with a ‘Racing Kit’ at no extra cost.

The kit includes a SC Project exhaust, special ECU and lightweight parts.

Each unit (bike + kit) is priced at Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom India).

MotoRoyale has brought the MV Agusta F3 800 RC to India at an eye-watering price tag of Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). Priced at a premium of Rs 4 lakh over the standard F3 800, it comes with a ‘Racing Kit’, which is purely for the race track.

Given that the standard F3 800 is already so beautiful, the Italian manufacturer has adorned the latest offering with the Agusta racing livery. It also gets a new pair of wheels, which look stunning in red. Unlike the 2018 version, the new bike gets a dark theme which continues to be complemented by the Italian tricolore.

The powerplant has not received any updates though as the 798cc triple continues to make 148PS at a whopping 13,000rpm! Peak torque too remains the same at 88Nm, which is produced at 10,600rpm. It is loaded with electronic aids such as ride-by-wire, four rider modes, an eight-level traction control system and Bosch ABS with Race Mode setting and Rear-wheel Lift-up Mitigation.

The delicious part of the deal is that buyers in India will get the ‘Racing Kit’ free of cost upon the purchase of the F3 800 RC. As part of the kit, you get an SC Project titanium and carbon fibre exhaust, a special ECU in order to run the uprated the exhaust with special mapping and traction control settings for the ‘Race’ rider mode, and lastly a couple of small lightweight parts like a fibreglass pillion cowl, aluminium rear-sets and aluminium brake as well as clutch levers. With these updates, it has bumped up the power by 5PS and brought the weight down from 173kg to 165kg (dry). Needless to say, the paddock stand comes complimentary as well as small commemorative pieces to certify that you are indeed one of the few lucky ones to own this bike.

The suspension as well as braking components on both the standard F3 800 as well as the RC are the same - fully-adjustable 43mm Marzocchi USDs fork, fully-adjustable Sachs monoshock on a single-sided swingarm, Brembo monobloc calipers upfront and a two-piston Brembo caliper at the rear.

At Rs 21.99 lakh, you could buy yourself a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and tune it up to be track weapon. But it will not have the exotic appeal or for that matter, the exclusivity of that the MV Agusta has.

Source: zigwheels.com