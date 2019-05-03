MG (Morris Garages) To Unveil Hector On May 15; Launch In June

MG Motor’s first car for India, the Hector, is slated to launch in June 2019.

2.0-litre diesel and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid engines confirmed.

Will feature a 10.4-inch touchscreen with connected car technology.

Complete list of features to be unveiled in May 15; will include panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree parking camera.

Likely to be offered in two or three variants, prices are expected to start from Rs 15 lakh.

MG Hector will rival Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Tucson and Mahindra XUV500.

The MG Hector will be unveiled in its final production-spec with details on 15 May 2019. It is scheduled to launch in June 2019 and various technological details have already been shared by the carmaker for its debut model in the Indian market.

It is going to be powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine, same as the Jeep Compass, while the petrol option will be a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with the option of a 48V mild-hybrid tech, a first in the segment. The final power figures and transmission options for these two engines have not been confirmed yet. MG has already showcased the 10.4-inch vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment unit of the Hector. It will also be featuring a host of connected car technologies, including a first-in-segment, eSIM.

From various sightings and MG’s own teasers, we know that the Hector will come with a choice of both all-black and dual tone interiors, a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree parking camera, among others. The full list of features is not yet known nor how these features and comforts will be distributed across variants.

The MG Hector is a five-seater SUV that is expected to be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. It will rival the likes of the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Tucson and Mahindra XUV500.

Source: cardekho.com