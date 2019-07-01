MG Hector Warranty, Maintenance Package Comparison: Better Than Harrier, Compass And XUV500?

MG Hector is priced from Rs 12.18-16.88 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom, India).

Hector gets 5-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and roadside assistance as standard.

Also gets additional maintenance packages in two tiers - Classic and Premium.

Harrier gets 2-year/1 lakh kilometres and Compass gets 3-year/1 lakh kilometres warranty and roadside assistance as standard.

XUV500 also comes with a 3-year/1 lakh kilometre warranty as standard.

The MG Hector has been launched in India at introductory prices ranging from Rs 12.18 lakh to Rs 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom, India). While the pricing is certainly competitive in comparison to its rivals, MG has made a huge statement by offering an equally impressive after sales package with the Hector.

For starters, the Hector SUV comes with a 5-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and roadside assistance as standard. MG will also offer five free services for the Hector. This is unseen in the segment. In comparison, the Tata Harrier only gets a 2-year/1 lakh kilometre warranty and roadside assistance as standard with up to 2-year/1.3 lakh kilometre extended warranty and three free services. Jeep does slightly better with the Compass getting a 3-year/1 lakh kilometre warranty and roadside assistance as standard. You can also opt for an additional 2-year/1.5 lakh kilometre extended warranty and complimentary fourth and fifth year roadside assistance. Mahindra’s XUV500 is also offered with a 3-year/1 lakh kilometre warranty as standard that can be extended by up to two years or 1.5 lakh kilometres, since the date of purchase.

The Hector is offered with three engine options - one petrol, one mild-hybrid and one diesel. MG claims that the cost of ownership of its new SUV can be as low as Rs 0.45 per kilometre for a petrol variant and Rs 0.49 per kilometre for a diesel variant. The brand has also partnered with CarDekho to offer an assured buyback at 60 per cent value after three years of ownership.

The Hector will also be offered with various maintenance packages called Shield Protect Plans. These plans are split into two tiers - Classic and Premium - with varying prices for both petrol and diesel variants. MG’s Classic plan covers scheduled maintenance, while the Premium package additionally covers wear and tear, excluding tyres and battery. These plans are priced as below:

However, these benefits are not available to commercial buyers. Their warranty and roadside assistance is limited to 5 years and 1.5 lakh kilometres only. These vehicles would also not be eligible for the assured buyback program.

The MG Hector is not only the most affordable midsize SUV option in India right now, but it also comes with the best-in-segment standard warranty and roadside assistance package. MG says it had already received 10,000 bookings even before this information was announced. And given how MG is a new brand in the country, this should definitely instil more confidence in buyers. The final customer query that remains is how soon buyers can expect one if they book it now. And while only time will tell that, if the MG Hector has caught your fancy.

Source: cardekho.com