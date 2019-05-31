MG Hector Petrol Mild-Hybrid Fuel Efficiency Figures Leaked

Hector’s fuel efficiency figures not shared at unveil, but now available from a leaked document.

Most frugal petrol engine is with the mild-hybrid tech at 15.81kmpl, while regular petrol-MT claims 14.16kmpl, petrol-auto at 13.96kmpl.

Diesel engine is still most frugal option with claimed efficiency of 17.41kmpl.

The Hector SUV will launch in June 2019 with prices expected to start from Rs 15 lakh.

Will rival the likes of the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV500 and Hyundai Tucson.

The MG Hector mid-size SUV was recently unveiled in full ahead of its launch with almost all of its specifications and details, except the fuel efficiency figures. MG did reveal that it will be offered with three-engine options when it is launched in June 2019. Now, we have the mileage numbers from a leaked document, including the mild-hybrid-petrol engine option which reveals the FE figures to be as follows:

The Hector’s mild-hybrid variant is a combination of the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 48V battery pack with a 6-speed manual transmission. The regular petrol engine has an output of 143PS of power and 250Nm of torque with a claimed mileage of 14.16kmpl while the hybrid claims a better fuel efficiency of 15.81kmpl. The petrol-automatic with the DCT (dual-clutch transmission) is the least efficient option with a claimed mileage of 13.96kmpl.

While the petrol-hybrid is over 11 per cent more fuel efficient than the regular petrol-manual, it still falls short of the 2.0-litre diesel engine’s claimed 17.41kmpl, but by just 1.6kmpl. Incidentally, the mild-hybrid powertrain betters the regular petrol manual by an identical figure so it bridges the gap between the two. Moreover, this hybrid variant is more efficient than the petrol-automatic by nearly 2kmpl.This diesel unit is paired to a 6-speed manual and produces 170PS of power and 350Nm of torque while being the most frugal engine on offer.

The MG Hector SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh and offered in four variants according to a previously leaked brochure. However, it is yet to be seen how MG prices the diesel choice in comparison to the petrol mild-hybrid variants. It is slated to launch in June 2019, with pre-bookings to open in the first week. It will compete against the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500, Hyundai Tucson and maybe the higher variants of the Creta too.

Source: cardekho.com