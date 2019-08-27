Maruti XL6 Accessories: In Pictures

﻿
The new MPV comes with a few extra personalisation options too

27 August 2019
2019-08-27T17:05:34+0530

  • The Maruti Suzuki XL6 comes with roof rails, front and rear skid plates and black alloy wheels as standard.

  • Exterior accessories include chrome garnishes around the taillamps, window frames and door mouldings.

  • The interiors also get a styling option that adds stone finish inserts on the door armrests.

  • Nearly all of the accessories can be explored on Nexa’s XL6 online configurator.

  • The premium MPV is in two trims and priced between Rs 9.8 lakh to Rs 11.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is well equipped MPV from factory with premium stylistic elements. It is sold through Nexa dealerships only and is priced between Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs 11.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Maruti also offers it with a host of accessories as well.

Here’s a detailed look at the personalisation options available:

Body side moulding: The XL6 gets black cladding and side skirts as standard but the chrome applications on the doors are an optional extra priced at Rs 2,699.

Rear garnish: There is also the option of extra chrome under the taillamps as well as chrome garnish around the number plate which costs Rs 750.

Rear spoiler: The XL6 can be had with an additional rear upper spoiler. It is available in black and other body-coloured options priced at Rs 4,499 and Rs 4,900 respectively.

Door visors and window frame kit: The door visors on the XL6 are priced at Rs 3,450 while the chrome frame around the windows are available for Rs 2,850.

Interior styling: The XL6 also comes with an interior styling kit that adds chrome inserts as well as stone-finish on the door trims. The whole kit will set you back by Rs 8,190.

Door sill inserts: The Maruti XL6 door sills have NEXA branding on them as this premium MPV is sold only via Nexa dealerships.

