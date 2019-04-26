﻿
Maruti Suzuki Alto 2019 vs Renault Kwid vs Datsun redi-GO: Spec Comparison

Maruti’s entry-level hatchback has been updated for 2019. We find out if it can hold its own against its rivals, on paper

26 April 2019
The Maruti Alto 800 is called just the Alto now. And the name is not the only thing that has changed. As part of a mild facelift, Maruti Suzuki has made the Alto’s 800cc engine BSVI compliant. It has also made it safer with the addition of a new set of safety features. So, how does the updated 2019 Alto fare against its rivals on paper? We find out.

Dimensions

Longest: Renault Kwid

Widest: Renault Kwid

Tallest: Datsun redi-GO

Longest Wheelbase: Renault Kwid

Engine

Most powerful: Renault Kwid, Datsun redi-GO

Torquiest: Renault Kwid, Datsun redi-GO

Features

Infotainment

The Alto gets a regular audio system without a touchscreen. However, it does support AUX, USB and Bluetooth connectivity. There is, however, a smartphone dock that allows you to pair your smartphone with the system to control audio, navigation, incoming calls and more. The Alto comes with two front speakers.

Renault offers the Kwid with a touchscreen infotainment system that has AUX, USB and Bluetooth connectivity. It also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Like the Alto, it comes with only two front speakers from the factory.

On the redi-GO, Datsun is offering a regular audio system that supports Bluetooth connectivity. It also gets two speakers from the factory.

Safety

All three cars here are offered with ABS with EBD and a driver airbag. However, Maruti is offering the passenger airbag as standard on the top-spec variant, while it is optional on the lower-spec variants. The Alto and Kwid are both offered with a seat belt reminder for driver and co-driver along with a speed alert system. The redi-GO, however, misses out on these two features. The Alto also gets rear parking sensors, while the Kwid can had a with a rearview camera.

Creature comfort

All the three cars in this comparison are offered with power steering, front power windows and manual AC.

Price

While the redi-GO’s base model is the cheapest variant on offer here, the top-spec Kwid is the most expensive. The Alto is priced in between, and while its lowest variant is the most expensive of the lot, its top variant is the most affordable of the three.

The Alto also has a 1.0-litre version called the K10, while the Kwid and redi-Go are offered with 1.0-litre engines as well. However, as this comparison is for the updated 2019 Alto, we have not taken the 1.0-litre variants into account.

Source: cardekho.com

