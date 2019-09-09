Maruti Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh In September On Vitara Brezza, Swift, Alto & More

Both the Alto and Alto K10 get discounts of up to Rs 65,000.

The Vitara Brezza is available with a discount of more than Rs 1 lakh.

Both versions of the Eeco (5-seater and 7-seater) get discounts too.

There are different discounts on petrol and diesel variants of the Swift and the Dzire.

This is the best time to buy a Maruti car as the Indian carmaker is offering benefits up to Rs 1 lakh on its cars. The benefits are in the form of a consumer offer. an exchange offer and a corporate offer. On top of that, Maruti is also throwing in added warranty on some models. Take a look at the offers on individual Maruti models below. These offers are applicable til the end of September only.

Alto & Alto K10

The smallest Marutis can be had with quite some benefits. Maruti is offering a consumer discount of Rs 40,000, coupled with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. On top of that, there is a corporate discount of Rs 5000 too. This takes the total benefits being offered on the Alto and Alto K10 to Rs 65,000.

Swift (Petrol)

One of the most popular Marutis on sale, petrol variants of the Swift can be had with total benefits up to Rs 50,000. This sum includes a Rs 25,000 consumer discount, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 5000 corporate discount.

Swift (Diesel)

On the diesel variants of the Swift, the benefits being offered amount to Rs 77,700. This amount is made up of a consumer discount of Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate offer of Rs 10,000. The rest of the amount is made up by a 5 year warranty package.

Vitara Brezza

The Vitara Brezza carries the heaviest discounts of all the Marutis. The Indian carmaker is offering a Rs 50,000 consumer discount, a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 10,000 corporate discount. On top of that, Maruti has also thrown in a 5 year warranty package for the Vitara Brezza, taking the total amount of this package to Rs 1,01,200.

Dzire (Petrol)

The popular sub-4 metre sedan is also available with great discounts. The petrol version of the Dzire is being offered with a Rs 30,000 consumer discount, a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 5000 corporate discount. The total discounts being offered amount to Rs 55,000.

Dzire (Diesel)

The diesel variants of the Dzire have even bigger discounts available on them. There is a consumer discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate offer of Rs 5000. On top of that, there is a 5 year warranty package being offered at no additional costs. This takes the total cost of the benefits being offered to Rs 84,100.

Celerio (Petrol)

Only the petrol variants of the Celerio are available with discounts. There is a straight up Rs 40,000 consumer discount, a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 5000 corporate discount. The total of all these benefits comes up to Rs 65,000.

Eeco (7 seater)

Even the people mover is being offered with discounts. There is a Rs 25,000 consumer discount, along with a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 5000 corporate discount. The total benefits amount to Rs 50,000.

Eeco (5 seater)

The 5 seater version of the Eeco is also being offered with discounts. The consumer discount amounts for Rs 15,000, while the exchange bonus is the same as its 7 seater sibling, that is Rs 20,000. A corporate discount of Rs 5000 is available too.

Source: cardekho.com