Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze Readily Available In Most Cities While Ford Aspire Buyers Endure Longest Waiting Period This September

Maximum waiting period on the Maruti Dzire is of 45 days for buyers in Patna.

The Honda Amaze can be had without a wait in 13 cities.

Maximum waiting time for the Ford Aspire is 3 months for buyers of AT variants in Mumbai and Thane.

Waiting period for the Tata Tigor stretches from a week to a month.

Hyundai Xcent readily available in 18 cities but not in Chennai and Indore.

The maximum wait period for the Volkswagen Ameo is 15 days.

Despite this being the era of SUVs, most mass car manufacturers with a production facility in India have a sub-4 metre sedan in their lineup. Even if SUVs might be the trend, these sedans are still the preferred choice of many new car buyers in India.

If you are looking to buy one this month, take a look at the waiting period of these sedans across the 20 major cities in India in the table below:

Note: The waiting period data is an estimate, reached upon after consultation with dealers. Actual time may differ depending on variant and colour.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: The best-selling sedan in the segment can be had without any wait in 13 of the 20 cities on the list. In cases where there is a waiting period, it ranges between 2 weeks to a month. Only if you are buying a Dzire in Patna will you have to wait for 45 days before taking it home.

Honda Amaze: Just like the Dzire, the Honda sedan can also be had without any wait in 13 cities. However, in the case of the Amaze, maximum wait is 20 days in Pune and Ahmedabad (for diesel only).

Ford Aspire: Only people looking to buy Ford’s sub-4 metre sedan in Pune, Gurgaon and Indore can take one home without any waiting. If you want a manual variant only, you can take it without a wait in Surat too.

All other cities have a waiting period for the Aspire ranging from 12 to 45 days. The waiting time in certain cities can be affected by the transmission type you are looking for.The longest wait is for the automatic variants - 3 months for buyers in Mumbai and Thane, and two months for buyers in Surat.

Tata Tigor: The Tigor can be had without a wait in half the cities on this list. As for the other half, the minimum waiting period for the sub-compact Tata sedan is 1 week while the maximum waiting period stretches to 1 month for buyers in Patna.

Hyundai Xcent: The Hyundai sedan is the most readily available car on the list with a waiting period for only 2 of the 20 cities - Chennai (1 week) and Indore (10 days). In all other cities on the list, the Xcent can be had immediately.

Volkswagen Ameo: The Ameo also commands a waiting period in 7 of the 20 cities on the list. However, it is a relatively short wait time ranging from 7 to 15 days only.

Source: cardekho.com