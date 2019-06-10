Mahindra Thar DI Discontinued; Signature Edition To Launch Soon

Thar DI lacked basic features like AC and power steering.

Thar DI was priced between Rs 6.72 lakh and Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-Delhi).

Thar CRDe is currently priced at Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The second-generation Thar is likely be shown at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Thar DI discontinued due to high upgradation costs to include safety features.

Mahindra has decided to discontinue the DI variant of the Thar citing high upgradation costs to meet upcoming safety norms. The Thar is still available on sale, albeit only with the 2.5-litre CRDe diesel engine in a single variant.

The CRDe variant of the Thar is a more appealing prospect as it comes with creature comforts like AC and power steering that are missing on the DI variant. The CRDe variant makes a lot more power from a similarly sized engine as well.

Mahindra uses the 2.5-litre DI engine in the Bolero too and it will upgraded to meet BS6 emission norms. Mahindra used to offer the DI variant of Thar in a RWD setup with an optional 4WD setup. The CRDe, on the other hand, is offered only with the 4WD setup.

By pulling the plug on the DI variant of the SUV, Mahindra is phasing out the age-old Thar before its last hurrah based on the CRDe variant, the Signature Edition, enters the market in limited numbers (700 units). The Signature Edition will get new safety features like ABS, driver airbag and rear parking sensors. The current Thar CRDe variant retails at Rs 9.6 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Mahindra is working on a new generation Thar that is expected to make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo. The new-gen Thar has been spied testing numerous times and is expected to feature a new 2.0-litre engine that Mahindra is currently developing.

Source: cardekho.com