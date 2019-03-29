Lower-Spec Kia SP2i Spied For The First Time

Was spotted riding on steel wheels as compared to alloys seen earlier.

Had halogen headlamps.

Spy pics also reveal manually adjustable ORVMs.

Bits like shark fin antenna, roof rails and tail lamps were same as the SP Concept.

The Kia SP Concept-based compact SUV has been spied testing once again. However, this time it seems to be the base variant of the upcoming SUV. We say so as the test mule was equipped with halogen headlamps, steel wheels with covers and manually adjustable ORVMs.

The spy shots also reveal shark fin antenna, roof rails and tail lamps, which look quite similar to the ones seen on the SP Concept. The tail lamps include reversing light (left) and turn indicator (right) in the upper half, while the lower half houses brake lights.

Since the Kia SUV has already been spotted multiple times and the carmaker has also talked about it, a whole lot of other information is also known about the upcoming SUV.

Here is what we know so far:

It will be equipped with disc brakes on all four wheels.

On the inside, it will get adjustable headrests for both front and rear occupants, one-touch up/down for all four windows and freestanding infotainment touchscreen that should support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options. Both the engines are expected to be borrowed from the Creta.

Kia might also introduce a new set of rumoured BSVI 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines with the Creta rival.

Kia has confirmed that it will be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Production is expected to begin by mid-2019, followed by a launch likely in September 2019.

It will take on the likes of the Renault Captur, Maruti S-Cross, Nissan Kicks and the Hyundai Creta.

Source: cardekho.com