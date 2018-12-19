KTM 250 Duke ABS India Launch Next Month

Will get a dual-channel ABS, just like the 390 Duke

KTM recently updated the Duke 200 with ABS and also launched the new Duke 125 in our two-wheeler space. And if our sources are to be believed, the KTM 250 Duke ABS will be launched in India next month. Unlike its 125cc and 200cc siblings, the 2019 KTM 250 Duke will be equipped with a dual-channel ABS, as seen on the KTM 390 Duke.

Not just the 250 Duke, but the KTM RC 200 will also be updated, albeit with a single-channel ABS next month. In terms of pricing, we expect the 250 Duke to carry a premium of around Rs 10,000 to 13,000 for the dual-channel ABS unit. The non-ABS KTM 250 Duke currently retails for around Rs 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Apart from the addition of dual-channel ABS, no cosmetic or mechanical update will be done on the quarter-litre bike. Powering the 250 Duke is a 249cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor producing 30PS and 24Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox and it also has been equipped with a slipper clutch. The trellis frame is suspended on USD forks up front and a monoshock unit at the back.

Braking hardware consists of disc brakes on both ends. Seat height stands at 830mm and the bike weighs 161kg (kerb weight). The KTM 250 Duke doesn’t have any direct rivals, however one can opt for the Honda CBR 250 ABS or the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 X at similar pricing.

Source: zigwheels.com