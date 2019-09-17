Know Your Lean Angles & G-Forces On The Next-gen Apache RTR 200 4V

The 2020 Apache 200 4V will get a connectivity module like the NTorq 125.

In addition to all existing features like call and SMS alerts, the Apache’s unit will be able to measure lean angle and g-forces.

Expect prices of the new bike to go up by Rs 12,000.

The feature kit on the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is not less by any means. In the fully-digital info panel, it gets a lap timer, a 0-60kmph timer and a top speed indicator amongst other regular data. However, for the 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V, TVS will be kitting out with a more advanced version of its SmartXonnect Bluetooth module. Recently, the new Jupiter Grande received this update and the NTorq 125 already has this connectivity feature.

The highlight of the connectivity module on the 2020 Apache 200 will be ride statistics. Amongst the aforementioned data, it will also be giving the rider info on lean angles and g-forces. This could be done by means of a basic 3-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU). It would act more as a sensor for such gimmicky features and not contribute towards features like cornering ABS, a feature that necessitates a more advanced system as well as higher costs.

There is also something called ‘Tour Mode’ which could give you info on your average speeds, ride time and fuel consumption, etc. It also has a field called ‘Gear Distribution’ which could show the rider’s usage of the cogs on a day’s ride.

Additionally, the new Apache 200 will get an LED headlamp and a BS6-compliant version of the 197.75cc single-cylinder which currently makes 20.5PS and 18.1Nm. While both carb and fuel-injected versions are on sale, only the Fi version will be available on the new bike. TVS could also revise the gearbox on this bike and offer an additional cog for better highway capabilities.

The 2020 Apache RTR 200 4V could bear a premium of Rs 12,000 over the current carb ABS version which retails at Rs 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The price hike is around 11 per cent which was initially indicated by the auto industry at the 59 SIAM Annual Conference (more details here). In order to justify this hike in costs for BS6 models, manufacturers will be offering extra perks like Honda did with the new Activa 125 BS6 and its ACG, side stand engine kill switch, remote fuel filler option and more info on the digital inset of the information console.

