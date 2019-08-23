Kia Seltos Deliveries Begin; Waiting Period Stretches Up To 2 Months

The Kia Seltos is priced between Rs 9.69 lakh to 15.99 lakh (introductory).

The compact SUV is available in two trims: Tech-Line and GT-Line.

Tech Line gets 1.5-litre petrol and diesel option.

GT Line gets 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Kia has so far produced more than 5,000 units of the Seltos.

Kia has started delivering the Seltos to customers too.

Unlike MG, Kia will not stop taking bookings due to high demand.

Kia is yet to reveal the prices of the GTX+ petrol and diesel automatic variants although dealers are accepting bookings for it.

With a record number of pre-launch bookings, Kia has now officially started delivering its first-ever offering in the Indian market to buyers across the country. The Kia Seltos has been launched with prices ranging from Rs 9.69 lakh to 15.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom India).

At the launch event, Kia announced that it has received over 32,000 bookings for the Seltos from both showroom walk-ins and online channel. So far, Kia has produced more than 5,000 units of the Seltos by running single shifts at its Anantapur facility. To meet the increased demand, Kia will now start a second shift at the plant.

Kia has officially confirmed that it will not stop accepting bookings for the Seltos given the high demand. Incidentally, MG recently suspended bookings for the Hector and is currently not accepting any new reservations. The carmaker cited high demand for the SUV as the reason behind the move. MG has received more than 21,000 bookings for the Hector so far.

The Kia Seltos is available in two trims with 16 options in total for now. The Seltos is available with two petrol and one diesel engine option along with four transmission options. Below are the detailed prices of various variants of the Kia Seltos. Check out the launch news for more details.

Tech-Line

GT Line



* prices to be announced later

Kia is yet to reveal the price of the top-spec, fully loaded GTX+ petrol and diesel automatic variants although dealers are accepting bookings for it.

Source: cardekho.com