Kawasaki Increases Prices Of 11 Models; Ninja 300 Unaffected

Prices of select models have been hiked by up to 7 per cent.

Kawasaki’s entry-level motorcycle, the Ninja 300 has not been affected.

The Ninja 400 is now Rs 30,000 more expensive.

The Kawasaki Z650 now costs Rs 5.69 lakh, which is Rs 40,000 more than before.

A few days ago, Kawasaki had announced that it will increase the prices of select models by up to 7 per cent. However, the company hadn’t announced which motorcycles were going to be affected by this. Now, though, Kawasaki has updated the prices on its official website. And not just one, but the Japanese brand has increased prices of 11 models! Here’s how each model has been affected:

While the Ninja 400 has received a price hike of Rs 30,000, the Ninja 650 is now Rs 40,000 more expensive than before. With these revised prices, the Ninja 400 now costs over a lakh more than the Yamaha R3 and a whopping Rs 2.5 lakh over the KTM RC 390! The 2019 Versys 1000, which was launched in India in February, now commands a premium of Rs 20,000, at Rs 10.89 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom Delhi).

Even the Z-series has been affected by this price hike. While the Z650 now costs Rs 5.69 lakh, the Z900 is priced at Rs 7.69 lakh. The two bikes are now more expensive by Rs 40,000 and Rs 1,900, respectively. However, the prices for the Ninja 300 and the Ninja ZX-6R remain unchanged at Rs 2.98 lakh and Rs 10.49 lakh, respectively (all prices are ex-showroom Delhi). Increased cost of raw materials and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates are being cited as the main reasons behind this price hike.

Source: zigwheels.com