June Waiting Period On Maruti Swift Higher Than Hyundai Grand i10, Ford Figo

Swift has a maximum delay on delivery of around six weeks.

Grand i10 is readily available all across with a maximum waiting time of just 4 weeks.

The two Ford cars have no waiting periods in seven cities while maximum wait extends to around 2 months.

Time seems to pass really slow when you’re done with the paperwork and have to wait for the delivery of your new car. To save you from that, here we are bringing you the waiting period data on popular compact hatchbacks like the Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 from all the major cities across India. Take a look.

Note: The above mentioned data is only an approximation and the waiting period might differ depending on the variant, powertrain and colour chosen.

Maruti Swift: Maruti Suzuki Swift buyers in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Patna can lay hands on their car as soon as the formalities are done with. Those in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Faridabad, Indore and Noida, though, will have to wait for around six weeks.

Hyundai Grand i10: The Hyundai has a pretty bearable waiting period across the entire country. It is readily available in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Coimbatore while the maximum wait is for Ghaziabad residents where it doesn’t extend past 4 weeks.

Ford Figo and Freestyle: The two Ford hatchbacks have the same delay except in Bengaluru, which also happen to have the longest waiting period in this list. Other cities with a delayed delivery include Coimbatore, Kolkata and Faridabad. Ready delivery will be possible in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore and Noida.

Source: cardekho.com