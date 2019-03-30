Jawa To Auction Special Edition Motorcycles

A total of 10 motorcycles will be auctioned tomorrow, 29 March 2019, in Mumbai.

Minimum bid starts from Rs 2 lakh. Bidders can opt for a special chassis number (from 1 to 100), and avail other benefits.

The special edition motorcycles will feature a tricolour livery, customer’s name printed on the fuel cap and more.

Jawa is set to auction ten special edition motorcycles tomorrow, 29 March 2019, in Mumbai. The fundraiser is being organized as a part of its #ForeverHeroes initiative, through which the company aims to raise money for educating the children of martyrs.

Jawa has confirmed that bidders can opt for either of the two bikes - Jawa or the Forty Two. To the winning bid, the motorcycle will be delivered as a monogrammed edition. It'll also feature a tricolour livery on the fuel tank and the customer’s name printed on the fuel cap. Additionally, winners will also receive a copy of ‘The Forever Bike’ written by motorcycle historian Adil Jal Darukhanawala.

But first, bidders are required to complete the sign-up process on the company’s profile and enter their bid, which starts at a minimum of Rs 2 lakh. They will also get the option of choosing the chassis number of the motorcycle, ranging from (1 to 100). Added benefits include invites to all of Jawa’s promotional events and a 42-month ‘Service Package’, which includes free servicing and more.

Considering the Jawa Perak is still some time away from launch, we believe the special edition motorcycles will be based on the Jawa and/or the Jawa Forty Two. Speaking of which, the company is set to start deliveries of its first batch of motorcycles this week.

