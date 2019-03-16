Jawa Delivery Dates Announced

Deliveries will be as per the booking queue.

Deliveries for the dual-channel ABS variants will commence after June 2019.

While deliveries for the Jawa Perak is likely to take place from early 2020 onwards.

Jawa Motorcycles has announced that their nationwide dealership opening spree will conclude in the third week of March, and deliveries will commence from the fourth week onwards. The deliveries will be for the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two, and will be as per the booking queue. In December last year, Jawa introduced the dual-channel ABS variants of the two motorcycles. However, Jawa assured customers that the booking order for those who switched to the dual-channel ABS versions remains unchanged. But due to the late availability of the dual-channel variants, their deliveries will commence only after June 2019.

Jawa also announced that the two motorcycles are sold out till September 2019, presumably because they are reaching the limits of their production capacity. However, you can still walk into their dealership and book one of the two models -- it's just that you’ll have to wait longer.

In case you’re wondering, the booking amount stands at Rs 5,000. Since the brand is busy with the production and delivery of the two motorcycles, the bookings for the Jawa Perak has been reportedly delayed to around September 2019 while deliveries are expected to commence from early 2020 onwards.

The Jawa is priced at Rs 1.64 lakh while the Jawa Forty Two will set you back by Rs 1.55 lakh, both ex-showroom Delhi. Powering the two bikes is a 293cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which churns out 27.3PS and 28Nm. Suspension bits include telescopic forks up front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Jawa offers a 280mm front disc and a 153mm rear drum as standard, with single-channel ABS. The dual-channel ABS variant of the two bikes comes with a rear disc too and is around Rs 8,900 more expensive than the single-channel version. Primary rivals for the two bikes are the Royal Enfield Classic 350 range, Bajaj Dominar 400 and the UM Renegade Sports S.

