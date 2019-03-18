Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition 2019 Indian Springfield Dark Horse Launched In USA

Gets a bigger 1900cc Thunder Stroke V-twin engine.

Features newly-designed saddlebags, 12-inch ape hanger handlebars and custom wheels.

Tinted windscreen, auxiliary lamps, crash guards are all standard.

Can be purchased only through a lucky draw contest; limited to the US.

Indian Motorcycles is known for paying a lot of attention to detail on its premium cruisers. Now, the iconic manufacturer has teamed up with Jack Daniel’s for the fourth straight year to create an ultra exclusive cruiser called the 2019 Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Darkhorse. The motorcycle is limited to the US market and can only be purchased through a lucky draw contest, which is open from March 9 to 17, 2019. An exclusive motorcycle commands a premium price, and this edition starts from $36,999 (approximately Rs 25.55 lakh), which is a whole $15,000 (about Rs 10.35 lakh) more than the standard Springfield Darkhorse!

So what exactly do you get for such a premium? For one, this special edition cruiser is limited to 177 units, and each motorcycle is meticulously hand-painted with what Indian calls “Heavy Metal Crystal (rest in peace Lemmy Kilmister) and Thunder Black Vivid Crystal” paint scheme with Steel Gray graphics and a ‘Single Barrel Select’ wood grain finish. There are plenty of Jack Daniel’s badging on the motorcycle as well, and the motorcycle features a unique “Montana Silversmith” badge engraved with each bike's unique number (#001-#177).

The Jack Daniel’s edition is powered by Indian’s first factory-fitted 1900cc Thunder Stroke Engine which makes 20 per cent more power and 15 per cent more torque compared to the stock 1811cc motor. The stock unit produces 161.6Nm at just 3000rpm and works in conjunction with a 6-speed transmission that’s linked to a belt drive. The underpinnings, however, appear to be the same as the ones on the standard cruiser. It rides on cartridge-type inverted forks up front and an air-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking power is courtesy of 300mm dual discs up front and a 300mm disc at the rear, with standard ABS.

Other notable additions include a tinted quick-release windscreen, all-LED lighting system with auxiliary lamps, 12-inch mid-rise ape-hanger handlebars, front and rear crash guards, redesigned saddlebags and custom machined dual-tone wheels. Indian also offers a custom-engraved single barrel bottle decanter, which is in fact made from the same oak barrel that’s used to age Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select whiskey. Even this comes with a custom engraving of the owner’s name, motorcycle number and VIN! We all know drinking and driving don’t go hand-in-hand and Indian has put up a reminder on the front fender that reads ''Bottles and Throttles Don’t Mix''. Pretty cool, right?

Source: zigwheels.com

