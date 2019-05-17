Hyundai Venue Variant-Wise Feature List Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Leaked document suggests variant-wise features on offer.

Leaked document is not the official brochure, so we can’t guarantee if the facts are correct.

Base E variant misses features like rear power windows and body-coloured ORVMs.

S variant gets most features we consider necessary for cars belonging in the Venue’s segment.

Sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment on offer from SX variant onwards.

Only top-spec SX(O) variant gets six airbags.

Hyundai is set to launch the Venue sub-4m SUV in India on 21 May 2019. The carmaker has already confirmed that the Venue will be available in five variants. There will be three engine options to choose from - a 1.4-litre diesel engine (shared with Elite i20) and two petrol engine options -- a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit and a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated engine (shared with Elite i20). Here’s a table of the engine and colour options available on each variant.

Now, a variant-wise feature list of the Venue has been leaked ahead of its launch. It should be noted that this is not the official brochure, and we can’t guarantee the correctness of facts. We suggest that buyers who have booked the Venue or who are planning to book one not rely on this leaked document while selecting their preferred variant.

Hyundai Venue E

Key features on offer in the base E variant include day/night IRVM, impact-sensing door unlock, speed-sensing door lock and tilt adjustable steering. Others features that can be found on the E variant can be found on the screenshot of the document below.

Some of the features that we would have liked to see even on the base variant are rear power windows, body-coloured and electrically-adjustable ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat, adjustable rear headrests and rear defogger.

Hyundai Venue S

The Venue’s S variant will be available with all powertrain options, including the dual-clutch automatic transmission with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. This is also the variant that gets most of the basic features that we think should have been offered as standard on the Venue.

In addition to what is offered on the E variant, the Venue S comes with rear power windows, keyless entry, body-coloured and electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear defogger, rear AC vents and audio system with steering-mounted controls. The automatic variant will get electronic stability control as well. Here are all the features that the leaked document reveals.

Hyundai Venue SX

Hyundai will not offer the 1.2-litre petrol engine from the SX variant onwards. This variant adds some feel-good features as well as functional ones over the previous S variant.

Additional features include projector-type fog lamps and headlamps, auto light control, power-folding ORVMs, rear parking camera, cruise control, sunroof, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Arkamys audio system. The Venue SX variant is also available with dual-tone exterior paint options. The dual-tone Venue will also get leather seats.

Hyundai Venue SX+

The most feature-loaded variant in which you can have the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with the dual-clutch automatic transmission is the SX+ variant. It is to be noted that this variant is available with monotone exterior colours only.

The features on offer over and above the SX variant include chrome door handles, wireless charger, auto day/night IRVM, telematics, smart key with push-button start and an 8-inch AVN system.

Hyundai Venue SX(O)

The top-spec SX(O) variant of the Venue can be had with a manual transmission only with both 1.4-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines. This variant is only offered in monotone exterior colours. Key features on offer over previous variants include side and curtain airbags, sliding front center armrest, 60:40 split rear seat, armrest for rear passengers and day/night IRVM with telematics integration.

Hyundai will reveal the prices of the Venue on 21 May 2019. We expect the upcoming sub-4 metre SUV to be priced from around Rs 7.2 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. It will rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon.

Source: cardekho.com