Hyundai Venue Available In Three Dual Tone Shade Options But There’s A Catch

Hyundai Venue launched with prices ranging between Rs 6.50 lakh and Rs 11.10 lakh (ex-showroom pan India).

Hyundai Venue is available in five variant options.

Gets three interior trim options.

Rivals like the Vitara Brezza, Nexon, XUV300 and Ford EcoSport also get dual tone colour options.

The Hyundai Venue with its prominent grille, split headlamp setup, Creta-like boxy silhouette and machine-cut alloy wheels cut quite a striking figure. But if that doesn’t wow you enough, the South Korean carmaker is also offering its latest sub-4m offering with three dual tone shades. However, for that you will have to buy at least the SX variant of the Venue, which is the second from top-spec SX(O). The price to pay for the dual tone colours is an additional Rs 15,000.

Denim Blue with Polar White Roof

Polar White with Phantom Black Roof

Lava Orange with Phantom Black Roof

Here are the single tone colour options on the Hyundai Venue:

Polar White

Typhoon Silver

Fiery Red

Deep Forest

Lava Orange

Stardust

Denim Blue

Inside, the regular variants get an all-black theme whereas the dual tone variant buyers get:

Denim interior shade (Only on the SX variant in dual tone exterior shades like Denim Blue with Polar White Roof and Polar White with Phantom Black Roof)

Khaki dual interiors (available from S variant onward in Deep Forest and Dual Tone Exterior Colours)

But each and every Hyundai Venue rival also offers the dual tone variant options, including the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The EcoSport only get a black roof colour option whereas the Vitara Brezza, Nexon and XUV300 come with a couple of floating roof top options to choose from. Take a look at how the dual tone variant prices (ex-showroom Delhi) of these cars stack up against the Venue.

