Hyundai To Raise Car Prices From Jan 2019; Santro, Creta To Get More Expensive

Korean carmaker to increase prices across the model lineup by up to Rs 30,000

21 December 2018
outlookindia.com
2018-12-21T15:52:08+0530

  • Hyundai cars to get more expensive by up to Rs 30,000 from 1 January, 2019

  • Current model line starts with Eon priced between Rs 3.35 lakh and Rs 4.72 lakh

  • The most expensive Hyundai car right now is the Tucson diesel GLS 4WD AT priced at Rs 26.85 lakh

Hyundai, the second-largest car manufacturer in India, has announced an increase in prices across the model range in the coming year. The carmaker hasn’t revealed revised prices yet but the price hike, which will come into effect from 1 January, 2019, can go up to Rs 30,000 on the ex-showroom price.

Currently, Hyundai’s model range starts with the Eon, which has a starting price of Rs 3.35 lakh.  The increase in price will also be applicable on the new Santro. It is currently being sold at introductory price ranging between Rs 3.9 lakh and Rs 5.67 lakh. The most expensive car from Hyundai’s current product portfolio is the Tucson SUV, which is priced between Rs 18.64 lakh and Rs 26.85 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi and rounded off to the nearest thousand). The carmaker is also expected to enter the sub-compact SUV segment in 2019 with the QXi, which is likely to get a starting price of Rs 8 lakh.

There are, however, various year-end discounts currently being offered by Hyundai across its models.

This is what the carmaker said in its official release:

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country’s largest passenger car exporter and second largest car manufacturer since inception today announced a price increase up to Rs 30,000 on account of increase in input costs. The new prices will be effective from January 2019 across all models.

Source: cardekho.com

