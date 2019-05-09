Hyundai Steps Up Repair & Maintenance Services For Cyclone Fani-hit States

Cyclone Fani hit east India on May 3.

Hyundai India has set out a relief task force to help Hyundai car owners affected by Cyclone Fani in Orissa and West Bengal. The nature’s wrath has left a huge number of vehicles damaged in its wake and Hyundai has dispatched 26 flatbed and 21 tow trucks to get the cars out of sticky situations. A team of 40 technicians will be working round the clock to bring the affected cars back on the road.

In addition to the special discounts on spare parts and lubricants, Hyundai will also offer a 50 percent discount on depreciation on insurance claims. If you are one of the affected customers, you can dial Hyundai’s toll free number ( 0124- 4343937 ) to avail of the services.

For more details, check out Hyundai’s official statement below:

New Delhi, 4th May 2019: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the largest car exporter since inception today announced to create Hyundai Relief task Force to enhance the scope of activities and services for vehicle owners affected by the untimely Fani Cyclone in Odisha and West Bengal states. Hyundai has stationed dedicated emergency road service team to support the Fani Cyclone affected customers/ vehicles along with 26 flatbed trucks and 21 Towing Trucks to assist the customers .

On relief efforts for vehicle owners in Odisha and West Bengal, Mr. S Punnaivanam, Vice President – Customer Care, Hyundai Motor India said, “Hyundai as a responsible corporate citizen has ramped up its service support to customers in Odisha and West Bengal. This contribution is Hyundai’s way of expressing solidarity with the people of Odisha & West Bengal, as they rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the recent devastating Fani Cyclone. With the vision of being lifetime partners of our customers we will continue to extend support to further strengthen our efforts to create on ground impact.”

In order to ensure the availability of services in every part of the city Hyundai has activated a toll free number ( 0124- 4343937 ) for towing the vehicles. for towing the vehicles and over 40 technicians will assist the vehicle owners by offering timely delivery. Special discounts on parts are being offered on repairs/ restorations of cyclone affected vehicles along with 50% discount on depreciation on insurance claims.

Source: cardekho.com