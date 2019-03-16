Husqvarna 401 Twins Now Get Optional Semi-auto Clutch

The clutch system is from the American aftermarket parts brand Rekluse.

Husqvarna has launched a semi-automatic clutch by Rekluse for its two retro-modern bikes, the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401. Rekluse is an aftermarket parts manufacturer from USA which is well-known for making clutch systems for motorcycles. If you can recall, the brand also made a ‘Smart Clutch System’ for the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso. Interestingly, the basic principle of the newly launched Radius X clutch kit for the Husqvarna bikes is also similar to the Turismo Veloce 800’s. But this one is a bit rudimentary.

The system consists of specially designed clutch plates called ‘EXP’ discs with wedges that slide out and engage the clutch as rpm levels increase, using the principles of centrifugal force. The clutch plates retract as soon as the engine rpm drops so that the engine keeps running without stalling. This feature essentially eliminates the need to modulate the clutch lever at low speeds, something that riders stuck in traffic jams will certainly appreciate!

But if you ever feel the need to experience that old-school charm of pulling the clutch lever and popping a wheelie, the kit allows you that too. Also, this system is not fully automatic, as you’ll still have to slot in the gears in a conventional way. Rekluse also offers different springs and wedge options so that riders can fine-tune their clutch action as per their needs. The company says the installation is simple and there wouldn’t be any need to tinker with the stock transmission. It also claims that the operating temperatures are relatively lower, and will help in increasing the clutch life.

The kit is priced at USD 599.99 (approximately Rs 41,000), which is quite expensive for an ‘entry-level’ performance bike. Since the KTM 390 Duke also uses the same power unit as the Husqvarna 401 twins, it shouldn’t take too long for Rekluse to introduce one for the Austrian hooligan. However, getting it shipped to India would be a whole another task!

Source: zigwheels.com

