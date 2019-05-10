Honda’s Updated Price List: From Activa to CBR250R, Here’s How Much You’d Have To Pay

With the 1 April 2019 deadline well behind us, almost all two-wheeler manufacturers have updated their portfolio with either CBS or ABS. As expected, this has resulted in a price increase of every individual model. Now, we understand it could be difficult to keep a track of each of them separately. To make things clearer, we’ve compiled a list of all Honda two-wheelers which come with the safety update, along with their updated pricing.

Surprisingly, almost all the models have made the list, including the Honda Cliq and the Honda Navi, both of which haven’t fared too well in the market. However, Honda seems to have pulled the plug on the Dream Neo. The 110cc motorcycle is yet to receive the safety update. A quick conversation with local dealers revealed that they are yet to receive any communication from the company on the same.

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)*

Source: zigwheels.com