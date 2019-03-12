Honda CB190SS Looks Delightfully Retro

The Honda CB190SS features a retro design theme, just like the CB300R.

Packs a CB190R-derived, fuel-injected, air-cooled engine which makes 16.8PS and 16.3Nm.

Gets spoke wheels, block-pattern tyres and ABS.

Wuyang-Honda Motors, one of Honda’s many affiliate companies in China, has unveiled the CB190SS at the 2019 model range launch event in the country. The CB190SS is essentially a retro-modern derivation of the modern-looking CB190R, complete with Neo Sports Cafe-inspired styling a la the CB300R. Interestingly, Wuyang-Honda also launched the 2019 iteration of the CB190R at the same event.

The CB190SS’s round LED headlamp, twin-pod instrument cluster, meaty-looking USD forks, diamond-stitched premium seat and brushed metal finish on the body panels reek of nostalgia but with a hint of modernity. Additionally, the spoke wheels shod with dual-purpose tyres go really well with the design theme of the motorcycle. Honestly, the overall package leaves a lot of scope for customisation.

Powering the motorcycle is a CB190R-derived 184cc air-cooled, fuel-injected motor. It generates 16.8PS at 8000rpm and 16.3Nm at 7000rpm, working in conjunction with a 5-speed transmission. Stopping power is courtesy petal discs at both ends with ABS.

It is evident that Honda wants to bring the Neo Sports Cafe styling to smaller-capacity motorcycles in China. There seems to be no dearth of demand for retro-modern motorcycles these days, and it actually makes sense for bikes like the CB190SS. They offer a good balance of everyday practicality with looks to boot. We already have the CB Hornet 160R, and we’d be absolutely stoked if Honda introduces a Neo Sports Cafe derivation of this naked bike here in India. It’d make a really good proposition for riders who want a retro motorcycle with Japanese reliability, at a fairly affordable package. Only time will tell what Honda’s next move is, though!

Source: zigwheels.com

