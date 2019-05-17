﻿
Honda Cars Available With Benefits Of Upto Rs 1 Lakh

Benefits include free insurance, free accessories, exchange bonus and more

17 May 2019
  • BR-V is available with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh.
  • Amaze gets free 4th and 5th year warranty along with free 3-year maintenance package.
  • Benefits of up to Rs 52,000 on the Honda City.
  • WR-V and Jazz available with benefits of upto Rs 40,000.
  • No offers on the Civic, CR-V and the Accord Hybrid.

Planning to buy a Honda this May? You are in luck as the Japanese carmaker is offering various benefits on the purchase of a new car. Valid till 31 May 2019, there are offers on all cars except for the Accord Hybrid, CR-V and the recently launched Civic. So, without further ado let’s find out how much you can save on your new Honda.

Along with the above mentioned offers, Honda has some additional offers for select corporates on all models, but you’ll need to inquire at your nearest dealer to find out about them.

Honda Brio: Honda is offering insurance at Re 1 with the Brio. However, this is available on the MY-2018 Brio only since the Japanese carmaker has already ceased production of the hatchback.

Honda Amaze: The bestselling Honda is available with free 4th and 5th year extended warranty in addition to the standard 3 year/unlimited km warranty. Honda is also offering exchange bonus on the Amaze but you will have to contact your nearest dealer for more details. For non-exchange customers, a free 3-year Honda care maintenance package is on offer.

Honda Jazz: The premium hatchback from Honda is available with benefits of up to Rs 40,000. It includes first year insurance at Re 1 and exchange bonus of upto Rs 15,000.

Honda WR-V: Just like the hatchback it is based on, the WR-V is also available with benefits of upto Rs 40,000. This includes free insurance and an exchange bonus of upto Rs 15,000.

Honda City: Honda is offering benefits of upto Rs 52,000 on the City. This includes insurance at Re 1 worth Rs 32,000 and exchange bonus of upto Rs 20,000.

Honda BR-V: Honda is offering the biggest benefits, of upto Rs 1 lakh, on the 7-seater BR-V. However, if you are a non-exchange buyer, benefits only add up to Rs 60,000.

Note: Offers are valid till May 31 and may vary from dealer to dealer. Please contact your nearest dealer for a better understanding.

Source: cardekho.com

