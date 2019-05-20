Here Are The Crystal Clear Images Of the 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF!

The fairing is sharper than the older-generation model.

Suzuki has replaced the single-piece seat with a split type unit.

Our sources say the new Gixxer SF will command a premium of around Rs 5000 over the old one.

Suzuki will launch the motorcycle tomorrow.

Press shots of the 2019 Suzuki Gixxer SF have been leaked ahead of its launch on May 20. The motorcycle has also been spotted at one of Suzuki’s dealerships in the country. Going by the images, the 2019 model has received a sporty makeover both in terms of design and ergonomics.

Suzuki has made the fairing design a lot sharper, with angular lines on the front fascia. The headlight appears to be an LED unit while instrument console continues to be LCD. However, its design is different but that said, it is expected to carry the same set of information as the older unit. For sportier ergonomics, the Japanese brand has replaced the single-piece handlebar with raised clip-ons. This coupled with the new split seats should offer relatively more aggressive riding position without compromising too much on comfort. Also, the clip-ons really gel well with the faired design.

At the rear, the LED tail lamp is sleeker and the dual-exit exhaust’s outlet gets a minor makeover as well. Coming to the heart of the matter, the 154.9cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine could be tuned slightly for a sportier demeanour. At present, it makes 14.8PS and 14Nm both in carburetted and fuel-injected variants. The press shots clearly shows FI badge next to the headlight. That said, expect Suzuki to offer a carb variant too, at a lower price point. However, this variant could be discontinued once the BS6 emission norms come into effect from April 2020 onwards.

The underpinnings - telescopic fork and rear monoshock are likely to remain the same. Even the front and rear disc could be unchanged, and will continue with the single-channel ABS fitment for a balance of safety and cost effectiveness.

Our sources reveal that the new Gixxer SF will command a premium of about Rs 5000 over the previous model. It seems fair considering the number of changes the new bike gets. For reference, the fuel-injected Gixxer SF costs Rs 1,01,906, ex-showroom, Delhi. Once launched, the 2019 Gixxer SF will go up against the Hero Xtreme 200S, which retails at Rs 98,500 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Image source: Vanhoe

Source: zigwheels.com