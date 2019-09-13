Gemopai Electric Launches Astrid Lite e-Scooter

The Astrid Lite draws power from a 1.7kWh battery.

It features three riding modes as well.

You can also slot in an additional battery to bring the total range up to 180km!

The recent push towards electric vehicles by the Indian government has encouraged a number of new brands to exploit the developing EV segment. One such brand is Gemopai Electric - a joint venture between Delhi-based Goreen E-Mobility and Chinese brand Opai Electric. The company has launched the Astrid Lite, a lithium-ion battery-powered electric scooter in India, at Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The scooter offers quite a lot of useful features like keyless entry, USB port, removable battery with the option to slot in another one, and three riding modes - Sports, City and Economy. With these bells and whistles, it goes head-to-head with the recently launched Okinawa PraisePro. The latter has the distinct advantage of having a wider service network compared to Gemopai’s 50-odd dealerships in India and Nepal combined. We’ve reached out to Gempoai regarding more information on the warranty of the scooter, charges for the optional battery, among others and will bring you updates as soon as we hear from them. Meanwhile, check out other details of the electric scooter in Gemopai’s official communication:

Press Release:

Gemopai launches Astrid Lite; The Perfect City Scooter- an exquisite blend of performance, style and experiences

Launch price of INR 79,999/-, Astrid Lite to be available across 50+ dealerships in India and Nepal from October first week, onwards

Introductory offers available on pre-booking at the nearest dealer from 9th September onwards

With three drive modes, Astrid Lite promises a range of 75-90 km per charge

Available in five trendy colors- Eclectic Neon, Deep Indigo, Fiery Red, Burnt Charcoal and Fireball Orange

India, New Delhi, September 6th, 2019: Gemopai Electric, a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric, announced the launch of Astrid Lite, a perfect city scooter, today. Astrid Lite, is the perfect blend of style and performance and packs features for your everyday commute. With a range of 90 kms per charge and a three-mode drive of Sports, City and Economy, the Electric Scooter for Gemopai comes at a value for money price of INR 79,999/-. Pre-booking starts from 9th September onwards at the nearest dealer store with an expected delivery date in October first week. Astrid Lite will be available across the country in five trendy colors- Eclectic Neon, Deep Indigo, Fiery Red, Burnt Charcoal and Fireball Orange.

Announcing the launch, Amit Raj Singh, Co-Founder, Gemopai Electric, said, “With Astrid Lite, our intention is to evolve the Electric Scooter options in the market for your everyday commuter. We want to offer products that are an exquisite blend of performance, style and experience. This Perfect City Scooter, is focused at consumers looking for the best value buy and is primed to be a market disruptor with its unique design, fashionable colors, ride quality and service intention. At INR 79,999/- Astrid Lite is today the most affordable combination of best design and top performance in the country.”

Gemopai today is a proud big family of 50+ dealers across the country and Nepal. As a company focused on customer experience while choosing, buying and experiencing an Electric Scooter, Gemopai has ensured that its each and every dealer also offers after sales service making it a convenient choice for the customer.

Unmatched city performance for the everyday commute

Astrid Lite comes with three drive modes – Sports, City and Economy promising a range of 75 kms to 90kms and you can double the distance travelled from 150 kms -180 kms with an extra battery. The Sports mode lends more power to the scooter, reaching maximum speeds of 75km/hour and climbing angle of 18 degrees. The City mode is for riders looking for ride quality as they make their day through on the city roads and traffic. The Economy Mode promises efficiency and maximum range, over 90 Kms in a charge. Astrid Lite is powered by a removable lithium-ion battery of 1.7 KW. The scooter has a motor of rated power of 2400W which at its peak performs at 4000W. The battery weighs around 8.5 kg and is easy to take out and charge while you work in office, attend that meeting or grab that meal.

Sleek design and trendy colors for that futuristic and sporty look

Consumers today like to be creative and independent with the choices of color of the things they owe. Keeping in with the times and trend, Astrid Lite goes beyond the existing designs and colors in the existing scooter market with a futuristic design in five trendy colors.

The futuristic look is supplemented with an LED Color Display on the head of the scooter and a LED Headlight with Day Running Light to complete a modern silhouette.

New features that improve scooter safety

Along with style and performance, Astrid Lite scores big on safety as well. The scooter comes Front Disc and Rear Drum ensuring safety and backup while driving as well as parking for long periods of time. Even for the pillion, Astrid Lite supports a safety grill around the scooter outline aiding protection again road mishaps.

The keyless entry on Astrid Lite makes it convenient to ride on and secures it against lifting away. The USB port in the scooter is ideal of riders looking to charge their smartphones while riding the scooters.

Astrid Lite also comes with a range of safety features with a side-stand censor, anti-theft sensor and EABS (Electronic Assist Brake System) for more effective power brakes.

Source: zigwheels.com