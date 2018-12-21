Force Gurkha Xtreme vs Xplorer: Spec Comparison

Priced at Rs 12.99 lakh, the Gurkha Xtreme costs Rs 2.5 lakh more than the Xplorer

The Xtreme gets a more powerful 2.2-litre diesel engine compared to the older 2.6-litre engine in the Xplorer

The Xtreme also gets new front suspension, wider front track and steeper angles for improved off roading abilities

Launched on December 19, the Gurkha Xtreme is now the new top-spec variant of the off-road vehicle. It joins the existing Xplorer variant (also available as a 5-door) as the 3-door versions in the Gurkha’s range. The Xtreme is priced at Rs 12.99 lakh while the Xplorer 3-door is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). So, just what are the differences between these two variants of the SUV that are priced apart by Rs 2.5 lakh? We look at their specifications to find out.

Dimensions

Both the Xplorer and the Xtreme measure the same in overall length, wheelbase and rear track width as well. However, the new Gurkha Xtreme is wider thanks to an increase in the front track. Also, it’s taller than the Xplorer by 20mm as well.

Engine & Transmission

One of the key differences between the Xtreme and the Xplorer is the engine under the hood. The older variant has a larger engine but significantly less performance to offer in comparison to the new Mercedes OM 611-sourced engine. However, both have 5-speed manual gearboxes with a low range option and 4x4 drivetrain. Force has, however, chosen a different 5-speed manual gearbox for the Xtreme.

Suspension

The suspension is an important aspect for any vehicle but it is especially worth noting when it comes to purpose-built off-roaders like the Gurkha. Unlike the Xplorer, the Xtreme variant uses a non-independent suspension set up at the front. The rigid front axle with coil springs should help the new Gurkha clamber over obstacles the Xtreme variant cannot. However, how the new suspension system affects its on-road dynamics remain to be seen. Both variants use a multi-link setup at the rear as well.

Off-road capabilities by design

Both the Xtreme and the Xplorer are built on the same ladder-frame chassis and both get 16-inch wheels. The Xtreme is capable of coping with steeper angles all round as compared to the Xplorer while both can drive up the same degree of incline using the low-range gearbox. The difference in angles and ground clearance can be attributed to the new front suspension setup. Both variants also have the feature to lock the front and rear differentials as required. They also feature a snorkel for improved water wading capabilities.

So if you’re into competitive off roading, spending more for the Gurkha Xtreme will make sense. If, however, the Gurkha is going to be a vehicle that you’re using for occasional but relatively hardcore off roading, the Xplorer will still be able to meet your requirements.

Source: cardekho.com