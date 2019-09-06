Evolet Launches Their Range Of Electric Vehicles in India

The Polo, Polo Pony and Derby scooters are low-speed electric scooters priced at Rs 39,499, Rs 40,000 and Rs 47,000 respectively.

All scooters are available with either a 48 V/24Ah VRLA battery or a 48V/24 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery.

The electric Quad is called the Warrior and is priced at Rs 1.4 lakh.

Deliveries will begin in the 2nd week of September.

Evolet today launched 3 electric scooters called the Polo, Polo Pony and Derby. These are low-speed electric scooters which do not require a driving licence to ride around. These scooters do not qualify for the FAME II subsidy. Deliveries for the scooters will commence from the 2nd week of September. The Polo, Polo Pony and Derby come in two variants each: an EZ variant with a 48 V/24Ah VRLA battery or a Classic variant with a 48V/24 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery.

Polo Pony EZ (VRLA battery): Rs 39,499

Polo Pony Classic (Lithium-Ion battery): Rs 49,499

Polo EZ (VRLA battery): Rs 44,499

Polo Classic (Lithium-Ion battery): Rs 54,499

Derby EZ (VRLA battery): Rs 46,499

Derby Classic (Lithium-Ion battery): Rs 59,999

The Polo and Polo Pony get similar body styles. However, the Polo Pony gets a different headlamp which is placed higher. Even the turn indicators are placed on the front apron. The Derby get a sportier moto-scooter style like design and more premium LED headlamp and DRL’s. The scooters come with a 250 watt BLDC electric motor that offer a top speed capped at 25kmph. They get two battery options: a VRLA battery and a more expensive Lithium-ion battery. Charging time for the batteries are around 3 to 4 hours for a full charge. Range is claimed to be in the region of 60-65kmph. The battery comes with a 3-year warranty while the motor gets a warranty of 18 months. The scooters get alloy wheels while braking is via a front and rear disc. Suspension setup includes a telescopic front and monoshock.

The Warrior is a four-wheeled electric quad. It has a range of 50km and a top speed of 60kmph. The quad also has a reverse gear with top speed capped at 20kmph. The Warrior is a proper off-roader with raised suspension and off-road wheels.

Besides the scooters, Evolet also showcased its high-speed electric motorcycle called the Hawk and a naked electric motorcycle called the Falcon. This one looks quite similar to the recently launched Revolt RV300. Also, another interesting product is the Raptor, an electric maxi-scooter. These products are in the pipeline and according to Evolet, will be launched in the next three to four months.

Source: zigwheels.com