Euro-Spec Hyundai i10 Revealed, Looks Sportier Than Grand i10 Nios

Third-gen compact hatchback is called the i10 in international markets, unlike India.

Available with a choice of 1.0-litre 3-cylinder and 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engines.

Both engines get two transmission choices, including a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

Features Blue Link telematics like the Venue.

Gets a vast list of 22 exterior colour combinations.

Hyundai has revealed the third-gen i10 for the European market. The overall design remains similar to the India-spec third-gen i10, the Nios, however there noticeable aesthetic changes and it is also slightly smaller as well.

The Euro-spec i10 gets a new front fascia which features a redesigned front grille with circular housing for LED DRLs, sportier 16-inch alloy wheels, and LED treatment for the taillamps. However, it misses out on the shark-fin antenna that the recently launched Grand i10 Nios sports.

The European i10 comes with a choice of two engine options: a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder and a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine. The Grand i10 Nios, on the other hand, only gets a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine which makes 83PS of peak power and 114Nm of peak torque.

The overall interior layout of the new i10 remains the same as the Grand i10 Nios. It gets the same 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, like the Venue, it also features Blue Link connectivity with an eSIM which provides significant benefits to drivers regarding safety and security, control and connectivity via the Blue Link app. The Grand i10 Nios makes do with the ‘iBlue’ app which acts as a Bluetooth-based remote control for the infotainment system.

Hyundai is also offering the new i10 with an ECO Pack, which includes an adjusted gear ratio, four seats and 14-inch wheels for optimised efficiency.

Source: cardekho.com