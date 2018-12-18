Ducati Enters Pre-Owned Motorcycle Business

Pre-owned bikes will undergo a 35-point vehicle check before being approved

Bikes will be under five years old with a certified mileage of under 50,000km

Ducati will offer roadside assistance and a 12-month warranty on the bikes

If you constantly dream of owning a Ducati but can’t splurge on one, here’s some good news. The Italian manufacturer has announced that it will set up its own pre-owned motorcycle business in India. Called Ducati Approved, the new division will enter the used premium motorcycle segment. It’ll only retail bikes that are less than five years old with a certified mileage of under 50,000km.

Ducati says the bikes will be put through a 35-point check vehicle check, which will be conducted by a team of trained technicians. If the bikes pass all the parameters, they will be certified ‘Ducati Approved’.

To make the deal sweeter, Ducati will also offer roadside assistance and a 12-month warranty coverage, with the possibility of extending the warranty to the new owner in case of a sale. Ducati will also cover material and labour charges without any advance payment and as per agreed terms.

Speaking on the occasion, Sergi Canovas, managing director of Ducati India, said “Our entry in the pre-owned segment in India will make Ducati more accessible to passionate bikers who aspire for the luxurious & premium experience offered by Ducati motorcycles. I believe that Ducati Approved program will help bike enthusiasts in upgrading themselves to their dream machine in a cost-efficient and assured manner. With this program, our aim is to sell bikes with the same level of sophistication and authenticity as offered with a new Ducati.”

Source: zigwheels.com