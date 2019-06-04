The tour commences on 26 August and ends on 1 September.

Bookings for the tour are open at Rs 95,000 per rider.

Previous Dream Tour participants and Ducati Owners Club members get a Rs 10,000 discount.

Ducati has announced the third edition of its Dream Tour calendar. It will take Ducati owners and participants to Spiti in the Himalayas. This eight-day, seven-night trip will start on 26 August from Delhi. It will take the Delhi - Shimla - Sangla - Tabo - Kaza - Nako - Theog route before returning back to Delhi on 1 September.

You can book a slot for yourself on the journey for Rs 95,000. This cost covers all accommodation, food and non-alcoholic beverages with service vehicles like an ambulance, luggage van and repair van. Riders will have to pay for their own fuel though.

Those who have attended the previous Ducati Dream Tours and members of the Ducati Owners Club get a Rs 10,000 discount on bookings. Given the harsh terrain, individuals having Ducati Multistrada bikes, Scramblers (except Cafe Racer) and Hypermotards will be allowed to participate in the tour. Rest can rent any of these bikes from Ducati’s travel partner Eagle Rider India.

You better hurry if you’re interested as the tour will only take a maximum of 15 riders.

Here’s the press release for more details:

Ducati announces its 3rd Dream Tour in India for 2019

Video Link: Ducati Dream Tour - Incredible Spiti Valley in the Himalayas

Ducati announces Dream Tour to Spiti Valley from 26th August – 1st September 2019 Booking are currently available for INR 95,000 per rider (including taxes)

New Delhi, 31st May 2019: Luxury motorcycle brand, Ducati today announced its next Dream Tour of 2019 to the incredible Spiti Valley in association with Eagle Rider India and in partnership with Shell India, GoPro India, & Pirelli India. The ride is to be held from 26th August – 1st September 2019 offering a chance to experience the world’s most adventurous location and is open to all Ducati owners. The 7 day, one of a kind excursion will allow riders to ride across high-altitude passes, meandering bends, and rugged landscapes while riding their Ducati motorcycles on the most adrenaline-inducive tarmac in the world, living in some of the finest properties and experiencing one of the most exciting excursions that the region has to offer.

Spiti by far has one of the most challenging terrains along with ravishing lush green landscapes. The 8 day / 7-night excursion will allow riders to venture deep into the Great Himalayas - treat their eyes with stunning views of the snow-clad peaks, ride through the frozen streams and camp under the starry skies. Ducatisti, on this unique tour will witness the world’s highest fuel station, post office, an old monastery which houses a naturally preserved Mummy dating back to a few hundred years and visit the last inhabited village of India. The ride will be flagged off from Ducati Gurgaon and the riders will follow the Delhi - Shimla - Sangla - Tabo - Kaza - Nako - Theog - Delhi route.

Registrations for the Dream Tour are now open, and riders can book their slot for INR 95,000 (including 5% tax). In addition to this, previous Dream Tour participants and DOC members will be entitled to a flat discount of INR 10,000 on their bookings for the Dream tour to Spiti Valley. The Dream Tour will accommodate a maximum of 15 riders and will include all accommodations, food & beverage, support vehicles equipped with complete backup, medical aid, guest luggage space and a dedicated Ducati tech for any service and recovery.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India, said “India has some of the best destinations to ride on and Spiti Valley amidst the mountains is a perfect blend of beauty and adventure. With every Dream Tour, we strive to raise the bar for our riders and provide them with unique experiences on their Ducatis. We are confident that the Dream Tour to the spellbinding Spiti Valley will be ideal for our riders to enhance their riding skills while exploring a rich culture, panoramic views, and sumptuous local cuisines.”

For DRE Dream Tours, Ducati India is also running a contest with GoPro wherein participants of the Dream Tours from 15th March to 31st December 2019 can submit a video shot on GoPro to the Ducati India team and the best video will win a GoPro Fusion Camera.

Source: zigwheels.com