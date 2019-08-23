Diesel Maruti Dzire, Swift Vitara Brezza, S-Cross Get Free 5 Year Warranty

The standard warranty offered on Maruti’s petrol cars in 2-year/40,000km.

This warranty package can be extended to 5-year/1 lakh kilometres.

Maruti Suzuki is set to discontinue its diesel models by April 2020.

However, Maruti’s 1.5-litre diesel unit could make a comeback if there is enough demand for it.

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will now offer a standard 5-year/1 lakh km warranty on some of its diesel cars. The list of cars that will be offered with the new warranty scheme are the Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and the S-Cross.

Maruti offers diesel engines on the Ertiga and the Ciaz as well, but the carmaker has opted not to offer the new warranty package with these models. These cars continue to come with a 2-year/40,000km warranty as standard.

Although Maruti has not revealed the reason behind this move, we believe this step has been taken to attract customers who are shying away from buying a diesel Maruti car since the carmaker has announced it will pull the plug on its diesel cars by April 2020.

It is important to note that the Ertiga and the Ciaz come with an in-house developed 1.5-litre diesel engine unlike the cars that now come with the longer warranty package that pack a Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre unit. The company says it could reintroduce the the 1.5-litre diesel with upgrades to meet BS6 emission norms depending on the demand, but the 1.3-litre unit is definitely on its way out.

To know more about it, check out the official press release below.

Maruti Suzuki offers 5-year, 1-lakh km warranty for a delightful car owning experience

No extra cost, scheme to cover only new diesel-powered Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza

New Delhi, August 20, 2019: Celebrating 2.9 million customers of India’s four most loved diesel-powered cars – Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza - Maruti Suzuki India announced a comprehensive 5-year, 1-lakh km warranty at its countrywide dealerships across 1,893 towns and cities. For new buyers of these cars, the scheme comes at no extra cost. Commenting on this announcement, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Dzire, S-Cross, Swift and Vitara Brezza are our flagship products, which played a pivotal role in transforming not just Maruti Suzuki but the Indian automotive industry itself. These marquee brands are loved for their performance by millions of customers and critics alike. These pioneering brands will continue to play a prominent role in our future product portfolio.”

“As a small gesture of our gratitude to the admirers and prospective buyers, we are offering a free 5-year, 1-lakh km warranty on the entire diesel line up of these models to ensure a worry free ownership experience,” added Srivastava.

Introduced to serve Maruti Suzuki’s valued customers with complete peace of mind, the 5-year, 1-lakh km warranty scheme comprehensively covers a host of parts and their replacements. These include the high-pressure pump, compressor, Electronic Control Module (ECM), turbocharger assembly, critical engine and transmission parts, among others. The steering assembly and suspension struts are also covered as part of the plan. The 5-year, 1-lakh km warranty for these models is available to our new customers at no extra cost.

Maruti Suzuki offers the diesel DDiS 190 engine option to customers, which offers best-in-class fuel efficiency and a smoother driving experience.

