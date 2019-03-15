Check Out These Cool Accessories For The Yamaha MT-15

﻿
The Yamaha MT-15 gets a whole load of accessories in Indonesia. So, which ones of these might head to India?

15 March 2019
  • Accessories include aesthetic, practicality and performance-enhancing parts.
  • Includes three exhaust systems from Sakura and one from Daytona.
  • An Ohlins rear monoshock with external reservoir is also available.
  • Other parts include paddock stand, levers, engine guard, swingarm spool and the likes.

Yamaha Indonesia has launched a wide range of official accessories for the MT-15 naked bike. The brand offers both aesthetic and performance-enhancing parts for the motorcycle. Additionally, there are accessories on offer that enhance the practicality of the bike as well.

All the parts have been specifically designed for the MT-15 and are available at all Yamaha authorized dealerships in Indonesia. While customers in the Indonesian market are spoilt with such eclectic choice, we believe Yamaha will bring at least the Daytona exhaust and a Metzeler rear tyre for the MT-15 when it comes to performance-enhancing bits. These were already available to the masses who bought the R15 and could make their way onto the MT-15 as well. Aesthetic parts could include brake reservoir caps, bar-end weights, spools, tank pads and the likes. For added practicality, expect the Japanese brand to offer a USB charger, at the least.

We’d love to see Yamaha bringing in the Sakura Slash exhaust as it looks properly MotoGP-ish. Of course, it would only be for the track, but nonetheless.

For the more enthusiastic rider, the Ohlins rear piggyback shock absorber would be ideal to exploit the full potential of the motorcycle. The India-spec bike does have a slight compromise as far as underpinnings are concerned as it rides on traditional forks and a box-section swingarm. These accessories would go a long way in enhancing the premium quotient of the motorcycle.

Here’s the list of accessories sold abroad:

The MT-15 will be launched in the country this Friday, so stay tuned to our website and social media handles for live updates from the launch event!

Source: zigwheels.com

