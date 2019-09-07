BS6 Norms Can Only Be Met By Fuel-injection: Japanese Bikemakers

Stringent BS6 emission norms will require major engine retuning.

BS6-compliant two-wheelers could be priced 10-15 per cent higher than before.

Previously, Yamaha too suggested a similar percentage regarding the price hike.

Speaking at the 59th SIAM Annual Convention, representatives from Honda and Suzuki have claimed that their BS6-compliant products will be ready well before the 1 April 2020 deadline. The two manufacturers also suggested that their updated BS6 models could receive a price hike of 10-15 per cent compared to the current BS4 models.

This is the general sentiment of the auto industry as manufacturers like TVS, Mahindra and Tata have also cited similar figures. Interestingly, Yamaha had announced last month that it will be rolling out its BS6-compliant stock this year itself. It added that the prices of its BS6 models will go up by the same margin as well.

Honda will be launching the BS6-compliant Activa 125 soon. It will feature fuel injection and hence, it could see a price increase of Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 over the current model. Honda has also stated that not all of its models will be retained after the BS6 update, suggesting that few low selling models could be axed soon.

However, Suzuki’s entire portfolio will meet BS6 emissions. Earlier this year, it launched the new 150cc engine found on the Gixxer and Gixxer SF as well as the 250cc engine used in the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250. Currently, these engines are BS6-ready. This means that the manufacturer can make them BS6 ready with minimal modifications and cost.

Source: zigwheels.com