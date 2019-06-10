BattRE Launches E-Scooter At Rs 63,555

The BattRE e-scooter has a top speed of 25kmph and a range of 90km.

Its lithium-ion battery can be fully charged in 4 hours.

It gets features like LED lighting, digital instrument console, anti-theft alarm and reverses assist.

Jaipur-based electric startup BattRE has launched a new e-sooter at Rs 63,555. This quirky looking scooter -- which is simply called the BattRE -- gets a host of features like LED headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators; digital LCD instrument console, USB charger, keyless entry, anti-theft alarm, disc lock and even reverse assist tech. It gets a large leg room space at the front and a lockable underseat storage space as well. There are a lot of quirky details on the scooter like the apron-mounted round LED headlamp, a flyscreen that covers the black LCD display, motorcycle-like handlebars, ergonomically designed grab rail and tail lamp with integrated turn indicators.

Powering the scooter is a small capacity 250 watt BLDC motor that propels it to a top speed of 25kmph. It gets a 48V 30Ah lithium ion battery pack that gives a range of up to 90km. This battery pack weighs just 12kg and with it and all accessories, the BattRE E-scooter weighs just 74kg, making it one of the lightest electric scooters available in India. In comparison the lightest petrol-powered scooter, the TVS Scooty Zest, weighs 97kg. Fully charging the e-scooter take around 4 hours. According to BattRE, the li-ion battery has a life of 2000 charging cycles and can last upto 7 years depending on usage.

A telescopic fork up front and a monoshock at the rear handle suspension duties. It runs on 10-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 90/100-10 tubeless tyres. Braking is via disc brakes on both ends.

BattRE currently has dealerships in four cities: Nagpur, Hyderabad, Anantapur and Kurnool. They are planning to open dealerships and service centres in Pune, Vizag and Warangal by the end of this month. By the end of this year, they are targeting to open dealerships in close to 50 cities.

In terms of products, next in line for BattRE is a delivery scooter. This one will have a rear storage box and another box between the front apron and seat. This will be a low cost scooter aimed at food delivery services like Zomato, Swiggy and Uber Eats. They are also looking at leasing options to make their scooters accessible to delivery personnel. Under this, an individual could pay a nominal charge of around Rs 3,500 and not have to worry about service and replacement of parts.

Here is a press release from the company:

In the words of Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder of BattRE Electric Mobility, “The global e-mobility market is experiencing phenomenal growth due product innovations and change in policies. We are expecting to see the reverberations in the Indian market too. Our aim is to not only build an e-vehicle but also to offer an entire eco-system thereby ensuring that the consumer enjoys a complete e-mobility experience.” He further added that “We are also committed in building a world class distribution and after sales service network.”

A major advancement in the innovative smart electric scooter by BattRE is that it will run on lithium ferro phosphate batteries instead of the lead-acid batteries - thereby providing superior performance and longer operational life. The batteries of this scooter will power it for about 7 years depending upon the usage.

The company is working on the new innovative feature of building IOT (Internet of Things) connected Electric Scooter supported with a Mobile App which will be launched soon. It is a smart vehicle that uses Cloud-based GPRS to connect with a smart-phone app and store all vehicle-related data online.

According to a study, Indian Electric Two-Wheeler market is expected to grow with a CAGR over 40% during the forecast period 2018-2025. In India, it is estimated that the sales of electric scooters will cross 2 million a year by 2025.

About BattRE Electric Mobility

BattRE Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd , or simply known as BattRE is a technology driven startup founded in 2017 and headquartered in Jaipur which provides innovative e-bicycle and e-scooter solutions to tackle the issues raised by carbon footprints, noise pollution and the hassle of traffic. BattRe is an incubatee with Sangam Ventures - which is a dedicated investor in the Clean Tech space.

The company’s founder Nishchal Chaudhary has vast experience of 19 years in the Telecom industry. In addition, BattRE has put together a experienced core group of advisors, investors and team members with complementary skills. These include Gajendra Chandel,(Ex-President – HR at Tata Motors); Anant Arora (ex CEO Bharti Airtel); Manpreet Oberoi(Ex- Director Cargill, & American Express); Ashwini Mehta ( Director-Platinum Group); Kshitija Karnik(Ex-Citibank , HSBC bank & TVS), Utkarsh Joshi, (Ex-VC) & Kaushal Bansal . These experts bring in their experience of handling large scale operations in various fields like Automotive, Strategy, Trade Finance, Fundraising, Sales & Distribution, Operations and Customer Care.

Source: zigwheels.com