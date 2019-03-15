Bajaj Dominar 400 UG: In Detailed Images

Look at the Dominar 400 UG and the previous-gen model side by side from a distance and it’s difficult to tell the two apart. However, the devil is in the details and a closer look at the 2019 bike gives you a clearer picture of the kind of work that’s gone into it. While the previous-gen bike was positioned as a budget-friendly power cruiser that went up against Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 X, the 2019 Dominar 400 UG takes a different approach whose roots go back to the CS400 concept showcased at the 2014 Auto Expo. The updated Dominar features premium mechanicals and a couple of cosmetic changes. Here’s a closer look at what’s changed on Bajaj’s flagship motorcycle.

1: Starting off with the engine - the 373.3cc, liquid-cooled mill gets a DOHC setup, along with an ECU retune and a new exhaust, which helps it produce 40PS (up by 5PS) and 35Nm.

2: The second biggest and more prominent update is the bike’s 43mm open cartridge USD forks from Endurance which replace the conventional telescopic ones.

3: The new fork also calls for a slightly revised front fender. Also, the front disc brake has been moved from the right to the left-hand side because of the same.

4: Furthermore, the rear monoshock receives a revised spring rate which absorbs bumps much better.

5: Up front, the 320mm disc brake now comes with radially mounted caliper. However, it still misses out on sintered brake pads.

6: The single exhaust canister has made way for a beefier double-barrel unit which has been tuned to produce a throatier exhaust note.

7: It gets a new layout for the split-instrument console. Aside from essential readouts like the speedometer and fuel gauge, the primary instrument console features average and instantaneous fuel consumption and a side-stand warning indicator.

8: The tell-tale lights have been integrated into the primary console rather than the tank-mounted unit.

9: The secondary LCD display now reads out the odometer, two trip meters, gear position indicator and clock.

10: It retains the same backlit switchgear.

11: The 2019 Dominar’s bar-end weights are heavier and wider than before. These have been designed to reduce handlebar vibrations.

12: While the front footpegs feature rubber inserts to reduce engine vibes, the rear footpegs make do without them. As a result, the pillion is likely to feel more vibrations through his/her feet.

13: It retains the same two-tone diamond-cut wheels as before shod with 110/70-17 front and 150/60-17 rear tyres.

14: In terms of cosmetic updates, the most noticeable change comes in the form of a new ‘Auroral Green’ paint job and different texturing on the body panels.

15: The Dominar also gets new, wider mirrors which sit on cast aluminium stalks.

16: Though the front LED headlight is practically identical to its predecessor, it’s been made to looks visually smaller, thanks to some clever masking.

17: Likewise, the LED tail light reflectors have been revised to look more modern.

18: Other updates include a new side-stand made of forged steel. Thanks to this, it’s a lot stronger than before.

19: The Dominar 400 UG also gets a redesigned tank pad.

20: A neat little touch is the Dominar logo embossed on the pillion seat along with nifty luggage straps which can be tucked away under the seat.

21: The overall design and cushioning on the seat remains unchanged.

22: The Bajaj Dominar 400 UG tips the scale at 184kg which is 2kg heavier than the model it replaces.

