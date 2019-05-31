Aprilia Storm 125 Pricing Revealed Official Launch Tomorrow [Updated]

It is priced at Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

This makes it around Rs 8,000 cheaper than the Aprilia SR 125.

Will compete against the Honda Grazia, TVS NTorq and the Suzuki Access 125.

Piaggio group has revealed the prices of the Aprilia Storm 125. Priced at Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom Delhi), the Storm 125 is Rs 7,928 more affordable than the standard Aprilia SR 125. At this price point, it is also the most affordable Aprilia you can buy in India right now. Bookings of the scooter have already commenced across Aprilia dealerships in the country.

So, what all is on offer? For starters, the scooter comes finished in bright matte yellow and cherry red paint schemes along with sporty graphics, helping it stand out from the SR 125. Additionally, the pillion grab rail is a large, single-piece unit.

The biggest difference, compared to the SR 125, comes here in the form of 12-inch dual-purpose tyres (front - 120/80, rear - 130/80), instead of 14-inch units seen on the standard SR 125. It also misses out on the front disc brake offered on the SR 125, and makes do with drum units on both ends.

Powering the scooter though is the same 124.9cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, seen on the SR 125. This mill delivers 9.6PS of power and 9.9Nm of torque. Yes, we will be riding the scooter soon, so stay tuned for our in-depth review.

The Aprilia Storm 125 goes up against the TVS NTorq 125, Suzuki Access 125 and the Honda Grazia. Piaggio will also be offering accessories like a large windscreen in the near future.

Source: zigwheels.com