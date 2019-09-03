All-Black Tata Harrier Dark Edition Launched At Rs 16.76 Lakh

The Tata Harrier Dark Edition is based on the top-spec XZ variant and is priced at Rs 16.76 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi).

This Harrier Black Edition is priced the same as the dual-tone variant. So if you prefer a stealthy look, go for this variant instead of the rather bright colours of the dual-tone version.

The exterior and interior of the Dark Edition get all-black finish as well as grey accents in a few places.

The Harrier Dark Edition doesn’t get any extra features over the regular XZ variant of the SUV.

This particular shade of black is exclusive to the Harrier Dark Edition.

Press Release

Mumbai, August 30, 2019: To kickstart the celebrations in the upcoming festive season across the country, Tata Motors today announced the launch of the #Dark Edition of its flagship SUV – the Tata Harrier. This edition comes soon after Tata Motors announced the launch of dual tone variants of the Harrier to celebrate 10,000 customers of the company's flagship product.

The #Dark edition of the Harrier will offer a total of 14 design enhancements to make it a perfect blend of design flourish and premiumness. The New Atlas Black colour is complemented with R17 Blackstone Alloys and other changes in the exterior to make it a head turner. The interiors are completely refreshed to offer an all new Blackstone theme- with the Premium Benecke Kaliko Blackstone Leather upholstery, Blackstone Matrix dashboard and a new Gunmetal Grey chrome pack which further accentuates the interiors.

The #Dark edition, in the new stunning Atlas Black colour packaged with striking black exteriors and interiors, further accentuates Harrier’s powerful stance while maintaining the natural elegance of a premium SUV. The Harrier #Dark Edition, fully loaded XZ variant, will be priced at Rs.16.76 Lakh onwards, ex-showroom Delhi.

Commenting on the launch of this limited edition, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “In line with our endeavour to take the style quotient of the Harrier even higher, we wanted to offer a product that would make heads turn. The colour Black has always been desired amongst car buyers across the SUV segment. To meet these aspirations and to mark the onset of the festive season, we have launched the Harrier #Dark Edition today in a completely new avatar with a compelling package of striking exteriors and inviting interiors with 14 design enhancements. We are confident our customers will appreciate the Harrier in this look as much as they have appreciated the Harrier since its launch.”

The Harrier, which is built on the OMEGARC and derived from Land Rover's legendary D8 platform, is the perfect combination of stunning design and excellent performance. Powered by the cutting-edge Kryotec 2.0 Diesel engine and Advanced Terrain Response Modes, Harrier assures an exhilarating performance on the toughest of terrains. The Harrier range starts from Rs.12.99 Lakh onwards, ex-showroom Delhi.

Source: cardekho.com