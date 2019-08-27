2020 Suzuki Hayabusa: New Patent Images Emerge

The engine is expected to be larger than the existing 1340cc inline four-cylinder unit.

It will comply with Euro 5 emission norms.

Suzuki is likely to unveil the concept at next year’s EICMA.

The Suzuki Hayabusa has been around since 1999. Over the years, it hasn’t gotten any overhaul except for the redesign exercise and bigger displacement back in 2008. And now due to tightening emission norms, the global availability of the superbike has been restricted only to a few countries like India. In a bid to stay relevant and to compete against fierce competition, Suzuki has been working on a majorly reworked iteration, of which new patent images have surfaced online.

If you recall, the next-generation Hayabusa’s patent images already leaked back in January this year. However, this time around, the new images suggest that Suzuki has reworked the bike’s gearbox. Earlier, it was rumoured to have a semi-automatic transmission which is actuated electronically. However, the latest pictures indicate the presence of a conventional manual gearbox, and the casing is different too. Interestingly, the engine head, frame and underpinnings appear to be unchanged.

This could indicate one of two possibilities: Suzuki might be experimenting on technology before finally finalising one or it might just offer the Hayabusa in two variants: one with manual transmission and another with a semi-automatic unit. It’ll be interesting if Suzuki goes with the latter as it would offer customers better flexibility in the way they want their motorcycles.

Compared to the current-generation model, the engine is rumoured to be bigger, and consequently, it could pack more power too. Expect the next-gen model to have at least 200PS on tap while complying with Euro 5 emission norms. To give you a perspective, the current-gen 1340cc inline four-cylinder engine produces 197PS and 154Nm. Expect Suzuki to unveil at least a concept version at next year’s EICMA show, followed by the production model later. When launched, its primary rival would be the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R.

