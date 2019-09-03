2020 Hyundai Creta To Get 1.4-Litre Turbo-petrol From Kia Seltos

Next-gen Hyundai Creta previewed by China-spec, second-gen ix25.

Will share BS6 engines and transmission options with the Kia Seltos.

Powertrain options to include 1.4-litre turbo-petrol along with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines.

Kia’s 1.4-litre T-GDi is offered only on the Seltos GT Line, Hyundai may offer it with the Creta’s N-line variant.

The 2020 Creta is expected to launch in India by early 2020, probably at the Auto Expo.

The next-gen Hyundai Creta is due to arrive in India in 2020 and has been previewed in China as the ix25. It was previously confirmed that the new Creta will be powered by the same pair of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines from the Kia Seltos, Hyundai now says that the Seltos’ more powerful 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit will be offered too.

Kia’s 1.4-litre T-GDi petrol engine is also BS6 compliant like the 1.5-litre units and is available with a choice of either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission in the Seltos. The current BS4 engines of the Creta, which includes the 1.6-litre petrol engine which makes 123PS of power, will be discontinued.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine in the Seltos produces 115PS of power, so the 1.4-litre turbocharged engine that makes 140PS should be the performance offering on the 2020 Creta like the Seltos’ GT Line. For the Hyundai compact SUV, it is likely to be called an N-Line variant instead of the GT Line badging of Kia.

Hyundai’s next-gen compact SUV will be based on the same platform as the Seltos. The technical details and specifications of the China-spec ix25 suggest that the new Creta will be larger than the outgoing model while still being slightly smaller than its Kia cousin.

The latest spy shots of the 2020 Creta’s cabin suggest a large central touchscreen in a vertical orientation, similar to what is seen on the MG Hector. However, it is not known if it’ll be offered on the India-spec Creta as well. It will come equipped with Hyundai BlueLink connected car features as seen on the Venue along with features like a 360-degree view camera, a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, multiple airbags, and more.

The Hyundai Creta is currently priced between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15.65 lakh while the Kia Seltos’ introductory prices range from Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The new Creta will likely be priced similar to the Seltos when it is launched in early 2020 and will continue to rival the likes of the Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Tata Harrier and MG Hector too.

Source: cardekho.com