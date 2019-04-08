2019 Suzuki Intruder Launched, Gets Comfier Ergonomics

The 2019 iteration costs Rs 1,08,162 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new model comes with revised footpeg position for more comfortable ergonomics.

It also features a pillion backrest and engine guard as standard.

Comes with a new colour: Metallic Matte Titanium Silver.

Suzuki India’s quirky-looking cruiser, the Intruder, has received an update for 2019. The motorcycle now gets repositioned footpegs for better ergonomics. It also comes with a cushioned pillion backrest as standard, apart from a crash guard. Earlier, the pillion backrest was only available in the SP variant, and now it is likely Suzuki has done away with the variant altogether. Even the belly pan has been done away with in the 2019 model.

Another major change in the 2019 model is the introduction of a new colour: Metallic Matte Titanium Silver. Honestly, when you look at the bike, you’ll realise it’s just a glorified name for the copper and black dual tone colour scheme. Priced at Rs 1,08,162 (ex-showroom Delhi), the 2019 Suzuki Intruder competes with Bajaj Avenger Street 180 which costs Rs 87,827, ex-showroom Delhi. That said, we’re yet to know whether the price is for the carburetted variant or the fuel-injected variant.

However, both have the same output, with the 154.9cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 14.8PS at 8000rpm and 14Nm at 6000rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a 5-speed transmission. Suzuki offers front and rear disc brakes with a single-channel ABS as standard. Suspension bits include telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear.

Here’s Suzuki’s official statement:

Press Release:

Suzuki Motorcycle India rolls out 2019 edition of India’s Modern Cruiser: Intruder

New Delhi, April 05, 2019: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of one of the world's leading two-wheeler manufacturers - Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan (SMC) today introduced 2019 edition of INTRUDER. The new INTRUDER comes in an exciting new color scheme - Metallic Matte Titanium Silver along with new design features to enhance the sportiness and comfort factor of motorcycle.

The 2019 INTRUDER has been spruced up to offer a relaxed ride for the customers. The new INTRUDER is equipped with the updated gear shift design and improvised brake pedal for superior ergonomics and overall ride comfort. Also, the front foot pegs provide comfort riding capability along with an added backrest for the pillion.

Commenting on the launch of the 2019 edition, Mr. Devashish Handa, Vice President, SMIPL, said, “We are delighted to start the new fiscal year with the launch of new INTRUDER which will fascinate the customers for a relaxed ride. With its modern-day design and premium appeal, Suzuki INTRUDER is an apt motorcycle for all the cruiser lovers in the country. The 2019 INTRUDER will offer a soothing daily commute as well as short weekend rides.”

Suzuki INTRUDER is true to its contemporary badge along with futuristic features like 155cc SEP engine with superior riding performance, standard ABS and fully-digital instrumentation. Carrying forward the lineage of the legendary INTRUDER with its flowing character lines, big-bike like shrouds, and a sharp twin exhaust that makes turns head of every bike enthusiast. It's low and long styling, with a long wheelbase, and a low seat makes it a go-to motorcycle for any kind of commute.

The 2019 INTRUDER will be available in all exclusive Suzuki Motorcycle showroom across India. It is priced at INR 108,162 (ex-showroom Delhi).

