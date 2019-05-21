2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is Here! Gets Cleaner Engines And More features

The E-Class sedan is available in two variants - Expression and Exclusive.

Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engine, both BS6-compliant.

It also gets a new set of features and interior additions.

India is the only country that gets a RHD long wheelbase version of the E-Class.

Mercedes-Benz India has launched an updated version of the tenth generation E-class in India with prices starting at Rs 57.50 lakh. Not only does the sedan come with BS6-compliant engines, it also gets more features than before.

The E-Class has been around in India since 1995 and is one of German carmaker’s best-selling models here. The E-Class redefined the luxury segment as it was the first to set foot in our country among its Geman peers. Thanks to its great popularity, India is the only country to get the right hand drive long wheelbase version of the E-Class.

Now available with BS6 engines in two variants - E 200 and E 220 d - the 2019 E-Class is offered in two trims: Exclusive and Expression.The E 220 d makes use of a 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 194PS and 400Nm of torque. It has a claimed 0-100kmph time of 7.3 seconds. The petrol E 200 features a 2.0-litre engine that produces 197PS and 320Nm of torque and it hits the 100kmph mark in 8 seconds. The petrol and diesel engines are mated to a 9G-Tronic transmission and top speed is rated at 236kmph and 240kmph, respectively.

Apart from the new BS6 variants, the E-Class is also available in E 350 d guise that gets a 6-cylinder diesel engine. Even the All-Terrain station wagon and the sporty E 63 S are sold in the country at present.

There are also updates on the inside which now features luxurious interiors as standard. The same was previously limited to E 350 d variant. Other than this, the Exclusive variant gets a widescreen 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 13-speaker Burmester surround sound system, wireless charging for rear passengers, and a rear touchscreen media interface. Safety and assistance features include ESP, LED headlamps, Parktronic with active parking assist, adaptive brake lights, and seven airbags.

The E-class was the model that marked the beginning of Mercedes’ operations in India and it has also had a long and illustrious career with various generations passing through. The latest iteration of the E-Class is priced competitively and takes on the likes of entry-level variants of the BMW 5 Series and the Audi A6.

Source: zigwheels.com