2019 Maruti Baleno Petrol BS 6 Launched; Also Gets Smart Hybrid With New Engine

Baleno petrol upgraded to meet BS 6 emission norms.

Prices of the Baleno go up by up to Rs 19,000.

Gets a new 1.2-litre petrol engine with Smart Hybrid tech.

New Smart Hybrid powertrain more fuel efficient than existing petrol Baleno.

Baleno Smart Hybrid is up to Rs 1 lakh more expensive than the petrol Baleno.

Maruti Suzuki has announced prices of the BS 6 version of the petrol-powered Baleno hatchback and added a new petrol-Smart Hybrid powertrain to the hatchback’s engine lineup. The existing K12B engine has been updated to meet BS 6 emission norms. Prices of the petrol-powered Baleno have, therefore, gone up by up to Rs 19,000.

As mentioned above, the Baleno is now available with Smart Hybrid technology as well and it’s available with a new 1.2-litre K12C petrol engine. This engine, which also adheres to BS 6 emission norms, is available in two variants - Delta and Zeta - and is only offered with a manual transmission. The Delta variant is priced at Rs 7.25 lakh while the Zeta variant costs Rs 7.86 lakh (both ex-showroom prices). In comparison to the petrol-powered Baleno, these variants are more expensive.

The new petrol-Smart Hybrid powertrain has a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.87kmpl, which makes it more efficient that the existing petrol engine by 2.47 kmpl. In the UK-spec Baleno, this engine makes 90PS of maximum power and 120Nm of peak torque. That makes it more powerful than the K12B engine by 6PS and 5Nm.

Baleno now with Next Generation Smart Hybrid Technology

1st BS VI compliant model from Maruti Suzuki

New 1.2 litre DUALJET, DUAL VVT BS VI petrol engine with next generation Smart Hybrid

Existing 1.2L VVT petrol engine variants will also be BS VI compliant

Next Gen Smart Hybrid Technology with Li-ion battery provides improved Fuel-Economy

New Delhi, April 22nd, 2019: Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch new 1.2 litre DUALJET, DUAL VVT BS VI engine with next generation Smart Hybrid technology in Baleno, India’s best-selling premium hatchback. The new BS VI compliant Baleno (Petrol) with Smart Hybrid will soon be available at NEXA showrooms across the country. The technological advancement leads to improved fuel efficiency while reducing vehicular emissions. Existing 1.2L VVT petrol engine variants will also be BS VI compliant and available in all variants including CVT.

Introducing the BS VI compliant Baleno with Smart Hybrid, Mr. R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said “Baleno has been a blockbuster car from day one. We have over 5.5 lakh happy Baleno customers since its launch in 2015 and sold more than 2 lakh units in the last fiscal year. We recently upgraded Baleno with latest design and technology. At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to bring newer, better and environment friendly technologies to our products. Baleno Smart Hybrid with BS VI stands testament to the same. We are confident that the premium hatchback Baleno will present a complete package in line with aspirations of evolving customers.”

Baleno is India’s first premium hatchback to be offered with Smart Hybrid technology. The Lithium-ion battery is compact & designed for long service life. The updated powertrain with Smart Hybrid technology will continue to excite discerning Baleno customers.

The BS VI compliant petrol vehicles will lead to a substantial reduction of nearly 25% in Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emissions. BS VI norms also enforce stringent limit on Non-Methane Hydrocarbons (NMHC) emissions. The BS VI norms ensure a substantial increase in the durability of exhaust after-treatment system.

In order to achieve this stringent emission regulation requirement, company has upgraded both engine hardware & software along with exhaust system. The Engine control software has been upgraded for more precise fuel injection control using various on-board sensors to ensure cleaner and durable emission control.

Since its launch, Baleno has enjoyed unparalleled leadership in its segment, setting new standards in design, safety, and innovation. With a staggering 11% growth in 2018-19 and market share of over 27% in the A2+ segment, Baleno is among the best-selling cars in India. The car has won the hearts of both customers and auto experts. A fact evident in the number of awards Baleno has won.

The Smart Hybrid technology with Li-ion battery will be offered in two variants of Baleno : Zeta & Delta 1.2 litre DUALJET DUAL VVT.

Source: cardekho.com