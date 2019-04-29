2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Bookings Open

The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R makes 3PS morel; gets a bi-directional quick-shifter and self-healing paint too.

Expected to be priced at Rs 15.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Booking amount has been set at Rs 1.5 lakh and is open till May 30.

The Ninja ZX-10R will come to India via the CKD route.

Last year, Kawasaki had unveiled the 2019 iteration of the bonkers ZX-10R. The Japanese bikemaker has now commenced bookings for the 2019 ZX-10R and interested customers can book theirs for a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakh. However, you need to hurry up as the litr-class superbike can only be booked between April 26 to May 30. What’s more, only a limited number of units will be brought to India.

The 2019 Kawasaki ZX-10R features quite a few updates over the previous model. First off, the 998cc, inline-four now produces 203PS of power and 114.9Nm of torque, a hike of 3PS and 1.4Nm over the previous model. The power output can go up to a mind-numbing 213PS with the ram-air assist!

The 2019 Ninja ZX-10R gets a finger follower valve train instead of the bucket and shim setup that was seen on the previous model. Other notable features include a bi-directional quick-shifter and self-healing paint, which first debuted on the 2019 Ninja H2 range.

Although Kawasaki hasn’t revealed prices of the ZX-10R yet, we expect it to command a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the previous model, which was sold at Rs 14.3 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). The ZX-10R goes up against the other litre-class contenders such as the Yamaha YZF-R1 (Rs 20.39 lakh), Ducati V4 (Rs 22.70), the Suzuki GSX-R1000R (Rs 19.81 lakh) and the BMW S 1000 RR (Rs 18.05 lakh). Even if we consider the price hike, the ZX-10R would still be the most affordable litre-class motorcycle on sale in India.

Here’s the official press release from the company:

New Ninja ZX-10R with More Power Introduced

26.04.2019: India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM) announces 20MY all New Ninja ZX-10R, which is all set to roar in India with 203 PS (with RAM air 213 PS). The previous Ninja ZX-10R had 200 PS (with RAM air 210 PS). New Ninja ZX-10R beautifully caters the image of well-known Supersport model. It has justified the image of Supersport by winning FIM Superbike World Championship (World SBK) four times (2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018) in a row.

Equipped with championship-proven technology New Ninja ZX-10R will surely dominate the streets of India. New Ninja ZX-10R continues to be a locally assembled model. The Ninja ZX-10R has already set the benchmark of locally assembled Supersport for IKM’s Plant. Assembly of New Ninja ZX-10R will raise the standard to new level. Ninja ZX-10R reproduces the image of Production Model used in world superbike racing championship, enabling customer to enjoy the same experience of WSBK racing. This has been possible by continuous monitoring of Race data, its analysis and thus embedding the same in research and producing the improved successor.

Upgrades in New Ninja ZX-10R are:

Increased Engine performance (Maximum power 203 PS / Maximum power with RAM air 213 PS)

Peak horsepower is higher: +3 PS.

Finger follower valve actuation (Valve train designed by Kawasaki’s World Superbike engineers)

DLC (Diamond-like Carbon coating) on finger follower

Cylinder head ready for High Lift Cam

Red painted cylinder head cover

KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter-Dual Direction)

Complementing the above features are:

S-KTRC (Sport-Kawasaki Traction Control)

KLCM (Kawasaki Launch Control Mode)

KCMF (Kawasaki Cornering Management Function)

Electronic throttle valves

Kawasaki Engine Brake control

Power mode selection (3 modes)

KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System)

Aluminium Twin-spar Frame

Aluminium Swingarm

High performance Brembo Brake system

Showa BFFF/BFRC (Balance Free Front Fork / Balance Free Rear Cushion)

Öhlins electronic steering damper.

Single seater for Indian Market

New Ninja ZX-10R will be introduced in KRT edition, its ex-showroom price and specifications will be released in due course of time. Customers can pre-book New Ninja ZX-10R for an amount of Rs. 1,50,000 at the authorized dealership of IKM and customers can expect the delivery of the bike by mid of June 2019. The pre-booking facility is open from 26th April 2019 till 30th May 2019. As this bike will be produced in limited numbers in first lot, the bookings will be closed after reaching targeted numbers.

About India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd.:

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Japan. IKM opened its production facility in Chakan – Pune, Maharashtra in July 2017. In the plant, currently Ninja 300, Ninja 400, Ninja 650, Z650, Versys-X 300, Versys 650, Vulcan S, Ninja 1000, Versys 1000 and Ninja ZX-6R are assembled. At present, IKM has 30 dealerships across India and offers 29 products which includes super-sports, naked, sports-tourer and off-road variants.

Source: zigwheels.com