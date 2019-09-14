2019 Honda Activa 125 BS6: Variants Explained

Honda launched India’s first BS6-compliant two-wheeler, the next-generation Activa 125, recently. The Activa 125’s is priced from Rs 67,490 and bookings are now open. Head here for all the details. We have also compared it against three of its immediate 125cc rivals. You can read all about them here. The new Activa 125 is available in three variants: Standard, Alloy and Deluxe. Let’s take a look at what each of them pack.

Standard variant:

First off, the Std variant is the base variant and thereby the most affordable Activa 125 you can buy. It gets an external fuel lid, steel pressed wheels and drum brakes on both ends. Thankfully, this variant gets fuel injection and the new starter motor that claims to offer silent starts and requires less battery charge. In the features department, it misses out on LED headlamp and gets a halogen setup instead. Even the semi-digital instrument console has been given a miss in favour of a simple analogue unit. While you get an engine kill switch, the side-stand engine cut off feature is an optional extra.

Alloy variant:

As the name suggests, the Alloy variant gets alloy wheels but gets drum brakes on both ends. In terms of features, the Alloy variant is on par with the top-spec Deluxe variant and just misses out on a front disc brake and Idle Start-Stop System. Features include an LED headlamp, a semi-digital instrument console that displays real-time mileage and distance-to-empty, side stand engine cutoff and engine kill switch. You get all this for a Rs 3,500 premium over the Standard variant.

Deluxe variant:

The Deluxe variant comes with all the bells and whistles expected from a top-end variant. It gets alloy wheels and a front disc brake. The Deluxe variant gets all the features of the Alloy variant with the addition of an Idle Start-Stop System. This tech is similar to Hero’s i3S setup and shuts off the engine if it is idling for a longer while at a traffic stop. To switch it on again, you simply have to twist the throttle. So essentially, you get a disc brake and start-stop tech for an additional premium of Rs 3,500 over the Alloy variant, which does feel a bit steep.

