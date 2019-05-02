2019 Hero XPulse 200, 200T And Xtreme 200S Launched

Hero XPulse 200 and 200T have been priced at Rs 97,000 (for carb) and Rs 94,000 respectively.

The fully-faired 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S will set you back by Rs 98,500 (all prices, ex-showroom).

Bookings of all three motorcycle have already started.

Deliveries of all three motorcycles will commence from May.

After a lot of anticipation, Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the XPulse 200 and the XPulse 200T in India. The Carb variant of the XPulse 200 is priced at Rs 97,000, while the Fi variant will retail for Rs 1.05 lakh. The XPulse 200T, on the other hand, will only be offered in Carb and has been priced at Rs 94,000. Along with it, the company has also introduced a fully faired version of the Xtreme 200R, called the Xtreme 200S at Rs 98,500 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Starting with the XPulse range, the XPulse 200 is a more off-road oriented motorcycle and gets a long-travel suspension (190mm travel at front, 170mm at the rear), high ground clearance of 220mm and larger spoked wheels (21-inch up front and 18-inch at the rear) wrapped in knobby Ceat Gripp tyres. The seat height here stands at 825mm. To suit its purpose, it also features a beak-like front fender, sump guard, knuckle guards and a high-mounted exhaust for better water-wading capability.

Coming to the XPulse 200T, it is a road-biased touring derivation of the XPulse 200. For instance, you get the same urban-friendly wheel setup as the Hero Xtreme 200R, 17-inch alloy wheels shod with tubeless MRF rubber(100/80 - front, 130/70 - rear). It also gets its own unique suspension tuning despite the units looking exactly similar to the ones on the XPulse. In terms of features, both motorcycles come with a fully digital instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation accessible via an app, LED lights at both ends and a single-channel ABS system.

The Hero Xtreme 200S, on the other hand, gets all the same internals of the Xtreme 200R albeit in a fully-faired package. Additionally, it also comes with a fully digital instrument cluster and LED headlamps. Powering all three motorcycles is the same 199.6cc air-cooled engine that generates 18.4PS of power and 17.1Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Hero’s pricing of the XPulse 200 and 200T makes them the most affordable adventure and touring motorcycles in the country. While the XPulse 200 is a more affordable alternative to the Royal Enfield Himalayan, priced at Rs 1.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Xtreme 200S, on the other hand, rivals the Suzuki Gixxer SF (Rs 1.01 lakh) and the Bajaj Pulsar 220F (Rs 1.06 lakh) (both, ex-showroom Delhi). We've ridden all three bikes recently. Watch this space for our first ride reviews which will be out soon.

Source: zigwheels.com