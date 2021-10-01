Advertisement
Friday, Oct 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Australia-EU Trade Talks Delayed Amid Submarine Row

The EU launched negotiations for a trade agreement with Australia in 2018. The 12th round of talks was scheduled to take place later this month via videoconference..

Australia-EU Trade Talks Delayed Amid Submarine Row
Representational Image | AP

Trending

Australia-EU Trade Talks Delayed Amid Submarine Row
outlookindia.com
2021-10-01T14:17:41+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 01 Oct 2021, Updated: 01 Oct 2021 2:17 pm

A round of free trade talks between the European Union and Australia has been postponed in the wake of a dispute over Canberra's decision to cancel a multibillion-euro French submarine deal, according to an EU official.

Miriam Garcia Ferrer, the EU commission spokesperson in charge of trade, confirmed the decision to The Associated Press on Friday but did not give any specific reason for the postponement.

The EU launched negotiations for a trade agreement with Australia in 2018. The 12th round of talks was scheduled to take place later this month via videoconference..

Australia had signed the 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) deal with French majority state-owned Naval Group in 2016 to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison canceled the deal last month as part of an alliance with the United States and Britain that will deliver an Australian fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.

The move not only angered France, but also prompted criticism from European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

France has accused the United States and Australia of betrayal over the canceled contract and the replacement trilateral alliance negotiated in secret. France briefly recalled its ambassador from Washington in protest; there is no word of when a French ambassador might return to Australia.

According to EU data, the 27-nation EU represented Australia's third largest trading partner in 2020, after China and Japan, ahead of the United States.

After the previous round of talks in June, the EU said discussions were held in a “good and constructive atmosphere and showed a shared commitment to negotiate an ambitious and comprehensive agreement."

An EU official directly aware of the matter said the submarine row played a role in the decision to delay the talks but insisted a deal was not ready to be sealed in any case.

The person spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case.

The official said the postponement does not mean the end of negotiations and was adamant both parties will continue to work toward reaching an accord.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Brussels Australia European Union (EU) Trade Talk Submarine International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

Switzerland To Set Up A Dedicated Embassy To The Vatican

Switzerland To Set Up A Dedicated Embassy To The Vatican

Fire In Romanian Hospital Kills At Least 9 People

CDS Bipin Rawat Meets American Counterpart Mark Miley, Regional Security Key Issue

N Korea Test-Fires Newly Developed Anti-Aircraft Missile

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

Myanmar: Crisis On Top Of Crisis On Top Of Yet Another Crisis, Says UN Top Humanitarian Official

Man Pleads Guilty Of Firing 13 Times During George Floyd Protests

Indian-American Lawyer Nitin Shah To Be Appointed To Council of The Administrative Conference of US

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

MS Dhoni Steers CSK To Win Vs SRH, Enter IPL 2021 Playoffs

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

West Bengal By-polls: CM Mamata Banerjee Casts Vote, All Eyes On Bhawanipur

Advertisement

More from World

Taliban Fire Shots To Disburse Women's Rally, Order Fighters To Vacate Homes They Took Over

Taliban Fire Shots To Disburse Women's Rally, Order Fighters To Vacate Homes They Took Over

American Airlines Flyer Opens Emergency Door Of Jet And Walks Onto Wing While Plane Lands

American Airlines Flyer Opens Emergency Door Of Jet And Walks Onto Wing While Plane Lands

Why India Should Send Humanitarian Aid To Afghans In Crisis

Why India Should Send Humanitarian Aid To Afghans In Crisis

Taliban’s Interim Govt in Afghanistan Receives China's 1st Batch Of Aid Worth USD 31 Million

Taliban’s Interim Govt in Afghanistan Receives China's 1st Batch Of Aid Worth USD 31 Million

Read More from Outlook

Bloodshed In Gorukhuti: Is Assam Govt Really Reclaiming ‘Agricultural Land’ Or It’s Act Against ‘Foreigners’?

Bloodshed In Gorukhuti: Is Assam Govt Really Reclaiming ‘Agricultural Land’ Or It’s Act Against ‘Foreigners’?

Dipankar Roy / The police brutalities against the Maynals and Hussains look very timely for BJP with bypolls in six Assembly elections lined up.

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

US Concerns With Pakistan On Terrorist Safe Havens Honest And Still Valid: Pentagon

Outlook Web Desk / Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the United States is within its rights to continue drone strikes inside Afghanistan.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day 2: Rain Forces Early Stumps After Mandhana Ton

AUS-W Vs IND-W, Day 2: Rain Forces Early Stumps After Mandhana Ton

Outlook Web Bureau / After a rain-hit Day 1 of the pink ball Test, can India build on a good start today? Follow live cricket scores of AUS Women vs IND Women match at Carrara, Gold Coast.

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Watch: 8-Storey Shimla Apartment Collapses Like House Of Cards In Front Of Residents

Ashwani Sharma / The Shimla municipal corporation had asked the families to vacate the hill-top property as soon as possible 15 days ago due to potential danger. But some had remained put.

Advertisement